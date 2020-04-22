Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales was slated to receive a little more than $1 million in additional payments from the state Medicaid system this month as part of an allocation meant to help Arizona’s rural hospitals deal with the challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis.
Gov. Doug Ducey announced on April 8 that the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS), the state’s Medicaid agency, would make more than $50 million in accelerated payments and advances to state hospitals, and also provide an additional $5.3 million in new COVID-19-related funding to so-called critical access hospitals in rural areas located more than 35 miles from another facility.
The announcement did not specify the recipient hospitals, but State Rep. Daniel Hernandez, who represents Santa Cruz County as part of Legislative District 2, provided the NI with a spreadsheet showing that Holy Cross was slated to receive $1.01 million in “additional” AHCCCS payments on top of approximately $1.57 million in “original” payments for the month of April.
“Because the population that Holy Cross serves, so many of them are Medicaid eligible and are low income, we’re able to work with AHCCCS to be able to receive an advance payment of roughly $1 million,” said Hernandez, who worked with the Governor’s Office on the allocations.
The $1 million additional payment to Holy Cross comes from the pool of money meant for critical access hospitals, which results from an increase in federal contributions to the state’s Rural Hospital Inpatient Fund, Hernandez said. And it appears to come with no strings attached.
“There are no limitations on the money, it’s up to the hospital administration receiving the money on how they want to utilize those funds,” said AHCCCS spokeswoman Heidi Capriotti.
Asked about their plans for the additional AHCCCS funds, representatives of Holy Cross Hospital, which is operated by the for-profit Tenet Healthcare Corporation, did not provide specifics. A statement provided by a corporate spokesman and attributed to Holy Cross CEO Debra Knapheide said: “The payment is intended to help Holy Cross Hospital with operational expenses to maintain essential services in the community and serve our under- and uninsured population.”
Tenet has slashed its operational costs in recent years under CEO Ronald Rittenmeyer, who, as a reward for his performance, received a $24.3 million pre-coronavirus pay package in 2019, up from nearly $15 million in 2018, according to a story published Monday by the Dallas Morning News that cited the company’s annual filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Morning News reported that the company’s board praised Rittenmeyer for a three-year turnaround that included cutting $300 million in operating costs. In an investor report released in February, Tenet touted recent gains for shareholders that it said were “driven primarily by higher net operating revenues associated with increased patient volumes and the beneficial effect of the company's continuing cost reduction initiatives.”
The Morning News noted that Tenet recently furloughed 3,400 hospital employees, reportedly in response to a halt on elective surgeries caused by the coronavirus pandemic. And it reported that Tenet’s share price was down 42 percent this year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – bad news for Rittemeyer, whose compensation is based in significant part on stock awards as part of a plan Tenet says is meant to “further align his interests with those of shareholders.”
Tenet operates 65 hospitals in nine states, as well as other facilities, according to the company’s website.
Now, with a large chunk of AHCCCS funding being allocated to a Tenet hospital with no requirement that it be used for a specific purpose, how will taxpayers know that the funding is indeed being spent at Holy Cross Hospital for operational upgrades, and not for other corporate interests?
“Obviously, we encourage facilities to prioritize funding to ensure continuity for care for AHCCCS members,” said Capriotti, the AHCCCS spokeswoman.
Keith Jones, a corporate spokesman representing Holy Cross, said in an email: “Our priority is to fund operations and make necessary capital improvements to the hospital.”
Orders and upgrades
Gov. Ducey has demanded significant operational improvements from the state’s hospitals in response to the COVID-19 crisis.
In an executive order issued March 26, the governor required hospitals to increase bed capacity by 50 percent by April 24, with half of that increase implemented by April 10. He also told them to institute plans to optimize staffing levels, among other requirements.
In addition, Ducey ordered hospitals to make daily reports to the Arizona Department of Health Services with the number of their confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, the number of ventilators and ICU beds in use by those patients, and the number of confirmed or suspected cases seen in the emergency room each day.
Hospitals must also report the estimated number of N95 masks, surgical masks, face shields and surgical gowns used on a daily basis
Holy Cross has largely sidestepped requests from the NI to share specific details about its COVID-19 testing and preparedness, or to make hospital leaders available for an interview. In an emailed statement last week, Knapheide, the Holy Cross CEO, provided one benchmark, saying the hospital has 25 licensed beds and 10 emergency department bays. However, she did not answer a question about how those numbers might have changed before and after Ducey’s order to boost capacity.
As for equipment and staffing, Knapheide’s statement said that Holy Cross “has been working closely with our Carondelet Health Network to accommodate for all identified COVID-19 needs including supplies and equipment, as well as complying with executive orders regarding surge capacity and elective surgery. Our staffing has been adequate to address any needs that have presented to the hospital.”
The Carondelet Health Network is an Arizona-based Catholic health care provider whose facilities also include St. Mary's and St. Joseph's hospitals in Tucson. Tenet Healthcare Corporation is the majority owner of a joint venture that has owned and operated the network since 2015.
Ducey’s orders to prepare for a potential surge in COVID-19 patients, which include a ban on elective surgeries that he announced on March 19, have taken a financial toll on the state’s hospitals. Holly Ward, spokeswoman for the Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association, told Capitol Media Services earlier this month that hospitals were reporting losses of 30 to 40 percent a month.
Hernandez, the state representative, said that more than 70 percent of the patients at Holy Cross are “AHCCCS patients, Medicaid eligible and low income,” and added that the hospital is nearing 60 years of age and is in need of improvements.
“Since the start of the pandemic, Holy Cross has seen the need to spend thousands on updating their facility to do things like have negative air flow rooms to limit exposure for patients and staff to droplets,” he said in an email, adding that the hospital’s in-patient numbers had dropped to roughly 40 percent of their normal capacity and that its operating rooms were at 25 percent of their normal use.
Meanwhile, Holy Cross has yet to experience a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday morning, there were 28 confirmed cases in Santa Cruz County, and according to County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell, none of the 28 had been hospitalized.
Hernandez asserted that the additional AHCCCS funds given to Holy Cross “will have to be accounted for as with all public funds,” though it wasn’t clear how that will happen.
Asked if she would have liked to see stricter controls attached to the additional AHCCCS payouts, especially in the case of hospitals operated by for-profit companies, State Rep. Rosanna Gabaldon, who also represents Santa Cruz County in the Arizona House, said she is an advocate for federal aid for rural hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We must not allow our health centers to falter or fail when they are most needed,” she said in an email.
“It certainly would be disappointing if the funds designated for Holy Cross Hospital were not used in support of their health programs during an emergency,” Gabaldon continued. “As a steward of taxpayer dollars, I support providing strong safeguards; in an emergency, our priority is to save lives and give our health centers the ability to act quickly. I urge Tenet to do the right thing and stay committed to their mission, and use the funds where it would do the most good to save lives.”
(Additional reporting by Nick Phillips.)