The County Health Services Department’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the local community increased by more than 300 during the week of June 1 through 7, and the county recorded its first five deaths from the disease during the same period as well.
Data posted Sunday evening by the department counted 634 confirmed cases among Santa Cruz County residents, an increase of 308 cases in the one-week span.
The county also reported the first official death of a local resident on Monday, June 1, then reported two more deaths on June 4 and another two on June 5.
While the 308 new positive tests and five deaths were all reported last week, it wasn’t clear when they all occurred, since test results can take days to come back from the lab and new cases do not immediately appear in the publicly available data.
The county also reported 204 total cases recovered as of June 7, which would mean 430 of the total confirmed infections were active.
The most recently available state data showed the vast majority of local infections being traced to people in the Nogales and Rio Rico areas – 330 of the affected individuals had addresses in the Nogales 85621 zip code and 271 were in the Rio Rico 85648 zip code.
The recent boom in local COVID-19 cases follows Gov. Doug Ducey’s decision to let his stay-at-home order expire on May 15, which came after moves to allow bars and restaurants to reopen and to ease restrictions on other businesses. The spike in cases also comes on the heels of the long Memorial Day weekend.
Data shows that COVID-19 cases, especially serious cases, have also jumped statewide of late. Last Friday alone, the state added 1,579 new cases, bringing the tally in Arizona to 24,332. That same day, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state hit a record of 1,234, according to Capitol Media Services.
When compared with recent U.S. Census population estimates, statistics posted Monday morning by the Arizona Department of Health Department, which showed Santa Cruz County with 615 confirmed cases, gave the county an infection rate of 132.2 cases per 10,000 residents.
(The rate rises slightly to 136.3 per 10,000 when using the county’s count of 634 confirmed infections.)
That was the third-highest per-capita infection rate in the state, trailing only Apache (241 cases per 10,000 people) and Navajo (200.1 per 10,000) counties. And it was well above the statewide average of 38.6 confirmed infections per 10,000 residents.
Santa Cruz County continues to have, by a wide margin, the state’s highest rate of positive results on the so-called PCR test that detects active COVID-19 infections. The local rate of 25.6 percent means that slightly more than a quarter of the local residents who take the test get a positive result.
The second-highest positive test rate among Arizona’s 15 counties is 16.6 percent, in Apache County. The statewide average on the PCR test is 7.5 percent positive.
Santa Cruz County has been improving in one area: overall testing. Once ranked last in the state in its rate of testing, state data on Monday, compared with U.S. Census population estimates, gave Santa Cruz a test rate of 427.8 per 10,000 residents. That was seventh in Arizona, and better than the state average of 401.7 tests per 10,000 people.
The state figures reported Monday showed that 1,989 people in Santa Cruz County had been given the PCR test for an active COVID-19 infection. That was more than double the 902 tests reported on May 28.
The jump in testing is likely fueled, at least in part, by the state’s recent promise to supply Mariposa Community Health Center with 500 tests per week for six weeks.
In terms of hospitalizations, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported that nine residents of Santa Cruz County have been hospitalized with COVID-19.
If accurate, that would mean that slightly less than 1.5 percent of local people who test positive for the disease require hospitalization, far lower than Monday’s statewide rate of 12 percent. However, it’s possible that the state’s tracking of local hospitalizations is underreported due to the fact that Holy Cross Hospital has limited capacity for treating COVID-19 patients, and so many are sent to hospitals in Pima County.
The county’s rate of deaths per confirmed cases, approximately 0.8 percent, is also well below the statewide average of 3.8 percent.
In Nogales, Sonora, there had been 497 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 36 deaths as of Sunday, according to the state health secretary. That was up from 286 confirmed cases and 20 deaths as of May 30.