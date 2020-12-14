The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department tallied 480 new COVID-19 cases in the community in the past week and 1,006 new cases in the past 14 days, according to data posted Monday.
Monday’s numbers also showed 84 confirmed deaths of local residents from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. That was an increase of eight deaths in the previous week and 15 since the start of December.
The number of hospitalizations of county residents was up to 333 on Monday, which represented a one-week increase of 27 and a two-week jump of 37.
Seriously ill COVID-19 patients from Santa Cruz County have to be treated at hospitals elsewhere due to the limited capabilities of the county’s only hospital, Holy Cross, and the Rio Rico Fire District is the only local agency licensed to conduct hospital-to-hospital ambulance transports out of the county. RRFD Deputy Chief Richard Johnson said the latest hospitalization numbers from the county jibe with what RRFD has been seeing.
Intensive care unit (ICU) bed space has been a growing concern in Arizona, and state data on Monday showed that 91 percent of the state’s ICU beds were in use – 47 percent by coronavirus patients. Even with the crunch on bed space, Johnson said RRFD is taking the large majority of local patients to hospitals in Tucson, rather than more far-flung facilities.
He estimated that every two or three days they take a coronavirus patient somewhere other than Tucson. On Sunday, for example, a patient had to be brought to Phoenix, and late last week RRFD put another patient on a plane to Flagstaff, the second time that had happened in recent weeks.
An up-to-date positivity rate for COVID-19 tests given to Santa Cruz County residents was not available on Monday. But the most recent figure, released last Thursday by the AZDHS as part of a weekly benchmark report for schools and businesses, showed that 22.7 percent of the local residents who took a COVID-19 test during the week of Nov. 22-28 were positive. That was well above the statewide positivity rate of 14.6 percent during the same period.
In Nogales, Sonora, there were 3,424 total confirmed cases and 310 deaths attributed to COVID-19 through Sunday, according to the Sonora State Health Secretariat. Those numbers represented a one-week increase of 156 cases and 19 deaths.