Last Friday, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 301 new COVID-19 cases to its dashboard, pushing the county’s single-day high to a new level.
The total was nearly twice as high as the 153 new cases recorded on Jan. 7, which established a pandemic high that was surpassed the next day. By Jan. 15, the daily high had hit 253. Three days later, it was at 288.
Then on Saturday, Jan. 22, a day after the health department tallied 301 new cases, it added another astounding single-day sum to its case counts: 402.
That figure was roughly equal to the total number of confirmed cases added to the county’s totals during the four-month period of April-July 2021.
On Sunday, the new case count came in at 262. It was 166 on Monday.
Clearly, the disease is spreading rapidly in the community. But with the number of cases spiking to such extremes, could it be possible that the county’s totals are being inflated by non-locals, such as people who live in Pima County but work and get tested here, or residents of Sonora, Mexico?
Jeff Terrell, the county’s health services director, said the numbers that his office publishes come from the state system, and involve cases that have a Santa Cruz County address associated with them – or at least an address believed to be in Santa Cruz County.
“Sometimes, like in the Amado area, it’s above the county line, so we ship it to Pima County,” he said. “Then, some of them, eventually we find out that they put down an address here, but yet they live across the line.”
At the same time, other counties might be transferring some of their cases to Santa Cruz County as they do their own investigations. And because those adjustments are ongoing, Terrell said, he urges people not to take the specific daily counts to heart, but to instead give them a week or so to stabilize.
Even so, he said, the adjustments made as cases are moved in and out of jurisdictions aren’t likely to radically change the counts. And asked if the high case numbers of late, even if they might need some fine-tuning, still reflect an unusually large number of new COVID-19 infections in Santa Cruz County, Terrell said: “Yes, they do.”
In addition to the skyrocketing case counts, COVID-19 testing has shot up in Santa Cruz County to double or triple the number of tests given at the end of December.
For example, figures posted by ADHS show that over the past four Wednesdays, the number of COVID-19 tests given in Santa Cruz County has gone from 369 on Dec. 29, to 618 on Jan. 5, to 911 on Jan. 12, to 956 on Jan. 19. And the number of tests given during the past two weeks continues to be adjusted upward as labs catch up on backlogs.
“Sometimes the tests don’t get put in the system right away,” Terrell said. “Say it was tested today. It might not get put in the electronic records system for four days, yet it was tested today. So again, it’s got to stabilize.”
Hospitalizations
Another unusual data spike came on Friday, Jan. 21, when the county health services department’s number of hospitalizations – a figure that, even amid the recent surge in cases, had only been rising by two or three per week – showed a one-day jump of 17.
Terrell said he hadn’t seen any indication of a sudden burst of COVID hospitalizations in the community, and noted that those figures also come from the state.
Steve Elliott, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health Services, said his department continually adds information to existing cases.
“Newly added hospitalizations and deaths are often records for which there was a change in status of someone that was already counted as a case, or that we just found out that information for a case that was already counted,” Elliott wrote in an email.
As for the 17 new hospitalizations added to Santa Cruz County’s tally last Friday, he wrote, “this increase was most likely updates to hospitalization status on previous cases.”
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department has increased only slightly during the current surge in infections, increasing by three during the first 24 days of the new year. Still, that number could change suddenly as well.
“It’s a catch-up, not just with the hospitalizations but the deaths,” Terrell said. “We could add a death, but it could have been from two weeks ago because we don’t even know about it, and we don’t get informed about it. It takes a while to get into the system. And if for some reason, we have somebody who passed away and then they come to find out, whether they do an autopsy or whatever, and the ruling comes out that it’s due to COVID, it could be weeks later by the time we get notified of a death. So it doesn’t necessarily mean that it happened then and there.”