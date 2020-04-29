Federal authorities say they have seized approximately 900 bottles of adulterated Clorox bleach that were shipped into the country through Nogales in response to demands created by the coronavirus pandemic.
According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the bleach had been significantly diluted with water, making it ineffective.
ICE said in a news release issued Wednesday that in March and April, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Mariposa Port of Entry observed an increase of imported products that were in high demand due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Investigators discovered that several U.S. businesses had been importing Clorox, toilet paper and other related items from distributors in Mexico.
“According to the Clorox Company, many household products manufactured in Mexico are not meant for U.S. domestic consumption,” ICE said. “Those products authorized for importation have EPA-compliant labels detailing ingredients, directions, warnings and uses.”
ICE and CBP officers assigned to the Trade Enforcement Coordination Center (TECC) began seizing bleach shipments and preliminary testing revealed that the products were significantly diluted with water.
According to the news release, Nogales TECC agents are coordinating with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tucson to determine who is responsible for the product tampering.
“This investigation serves as a stark reminder that criminals will even exploit a global pandemic in their quest for illegal profit,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for ICE Homeland Security Investigations in Phoenix.