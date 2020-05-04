As businesses reel and unemployment rates rise from the ripple effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, dozens of employers in Santa Cruz County are turning to a federal loan program meant to keep them solvent and their employees on the job.
The so-called Paycheck Protection Program loans, which provide credits up to $10 million, depending on the size of the company, can later be “forgiven” by the government.
David Esquivel, a market manager at 1st Bank Yuma, said that as of last week, the bank had provided 64 loans to customers at its Nogales branch, totaling more than $11 million.
“This helps (cover payroll costs), keep the doors open, you know these are tough times,” he said.
Olivia Ainza-Kramer, president of the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber had worked with more than 100 businesses on preparing PPP loan applications and at least 10 had already been approved.
The loans are part of the CARES Act, the coronavirus relief bill that Congress passed on March 27, and are administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) through approved lenders. If businesses spend most of the loan on payroll costs and comply with other conditions, the SBA will forgive the loan, meaning borrowers don’t have to pay it back.
1st Bank Yuma wasn’t an approved SBA lender prior to the crisis, but the company quickly obtained the status in order to participate in the program.
Esquivel said most of the customers who had received loans were connected to the produce industry. But he rattled off a list of local recipients that also included customs brokerages, hotels, restaurants, professional service firms and trucking companies, some of whom had received more than half a million dollars.
Ainza-Kramer said she knew of a number of produce businesses that were seeking loans, as well as manufacturers, mechanics and restaurants.
Complications and challenges
The PPP opened for applications in the first week of April and loaned out about $350 billion nationwide in two weeks, but the system was plagued from the start by complications and accusations that big corporations were taking money meant to keep small businesses afloat.
The program was intended to help businesses with fewer than 500 employees, but reports quickly surfaced of large organizations finding loopholes that allowed them to claim some of the cash.
On April 27, the SBA opened up a second round of funding with $310 billion on offer.
Ainza-Kramer said there was plenty of confusion among local business owners about the program.
“Everybody had different information,” she said.
One of the biggest challenges facing smaller local businesses that want to tap into the funds, she said, is a lack of professional bookkeeping. For some, that’s made it harder to generate the records necessary to file a loan application.
“The produce companies are really good at having all the information in order,” she added.
Esquivel said that some clients needed a push to get all their paperwork in order to apply for the loans.
“The customers, sometimes they kind of take a cavalier approach to things,” he said. “But we’re dealing with the government, OK?”
There has also been confusion from lenders, as well as complaints that a handful of national banks have crowded out smaller lenders who wanted to participate in the program. While the loans are designed to keep small businesses running during the crisis, they’re also profitable for the banks that originate the credit.
Esquivel said 1st Bank Yuma had collected $387,000 in fees from the loans.
He said that some customers had come to his bank after filing their applications at other institutions and not seeing any money.
“The bigger the bank, the more confusion, is what I gather,” he said.
The NI contacted a half dozen local businesses that had received PPP loans, but, perhaps because of the controversy surrounding the program, none spoke for this story.
Now, Ainza-Kramer said, she’s telling small businesses that do get some of the cash that it’s time to get their books in order.
“Otherwise it’s not going to be a loan that is going to be forgivable,” she said, “then you’re going to have to go ahead and pay.”