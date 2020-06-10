The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Santa Cruz County climbed to 817 on Wednesday, an increase of more than 350 cases from a week earlier, according to data from the County Health Services Department.
Meanwhile, the local death toll from the disease rose to eight, two more than the day before.
All of the deaths have been reported this month, and seven have involved people 65 or older, according to the county’s reporting. The eighth victim was between 45 and 64.
The county also reported that 306 local people have now recovered from an infection.
Also on Wednesday, the County Health Services Department for the first time reported its own tally of residents who have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. That number, 39, was significantly higher than the 11 hospitalizations the Arizona Department of Health Services attributed to Santa Cruz County residents in its data issued Wednesday.
It wasn’t immediately clear why the county decided to start reporting hospitalizations and why its number differed so significantly from the state’s. But a story published last Friday in the NI called into question the exceptionally low official hospitalization rate for local COVID-19 cases, and raised the possibility that the state was under-reporting the numbers due to the fact that Holy Cross Hospital has limited capabilities, and that most seriously ill patients have to be sent to Pima County for hospitalization.
In addition to the rising numbers of confirmed cases and deaths among Santa Cruz County residents, another alarming trend is that the rate of positive tests continues to increase as more and more community members are tested for active infections.
The state data published Wednesday showed that 2,206 local residents had taken and received results on the so-called PCR test that detects active COVID-19 infections. That was up from 607 on May 21 and 982 on May 982.
Ideally, as more testing is done on a specific group of people, the rate of positive tests among that population should decline, since more non-symptomatic patients will be added to the mix.
However, in Santa Cruz County, the rate of positive results on the test has gone up, not down, as the pool of people tested has grown.
On May 21, the positive test rate in the county was 14 percent. It grew to 20 percent on May 29, giving Santa Cruz the highest positive test rate among Arizona’s 15 counties. And the local rate has continued to climb since then, reaching 26.1 percent by Wednesday.
“Community spread of the virus is increasing in your and virtually all other Arizona counties,” said Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, when asked about the county’s growing rate of positive tests.
“There are some interventions, that if implemented now could make a difference and put a damper on the increase – but time is of the essence,” he said.
Humble, a former state health director who has been critical of Gov. Doug Ducey’s order to allow a previously imposed stay-at-home mandate to expire last month, has proposed five measures to stem the tide of new cases and hospitalizations in Arizona.
One focuses on testing and infection control in assisted living and skilled nursing facilities. Another calls for enhanced contact tracing, which refers to the process of identifying the people whom an infected person has come in contact with.
Humble also wants local governments to be allowed to implement their own strategies for mitigating the spread of the disease, and recommends that people be required to wear cloth masks in public.
His fifth proposal is to impose stronger compliance incentives, such as threatening businesses with the loss of licenses and/or permits for violating virus mitigation standards, or fining people who don’t wear masks in public.
The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, in response to the recent surge in infections, on Tuesday ratified a joint proclamation with the City of Nogales and Town of Patagonia that urges county residents to practice the CDC’s recommended guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Those guidelines include:
1. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water is not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
2. Clean surfaces that you or others touch often with an EPA-registered household disinfectant daily.
3. Maintain at least a six-foot distance between you and others at all times.
4. Wear a facial cover or mask whenever you go out in public.
5. Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people.
6. If you are sick or not feeling well, stay home and contact your medical provider right away.