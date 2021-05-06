New COVID-19 cases have slowed to a trickle and Santa Cruz County now has a greater supply of vaccines than residents clamoring for the shots.
Speaking on Thursday, Jeff Terrell, director of the county’s health services department, said he expected the county would have vaccine doses left over at the end of this week.
More than 1,700 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in the area in the first three days of this week, according to data published by the Arizona Department of Health Services on Thursday. State statistics showed that more than 27,000 people had received at least one vaccine and about 21,000 had been fully vaccinated.
The statistics also show Santa Cruz County maintaining its position as the Arizona county with the highest per-capita rate of vaccination.
As the number of vaccinated residents inches up, new COVID-19 cases in the local area have flatlined. The county has added fewer than one case per day of late – just five more over the past week for a pandemic total of 7,873 on Thursday. The county also had a total of 555 hospitalizations and 175 deaths, an increase of four hospitalizations and one death over the past week.
Terrell said that doesn’t necessarily mean anyone in Santa Cruz County died from COVID-19 in recent days. Some recent death statistics are the result of medical examiners reclassifying previous deaths as having been caused by COVID-19, or other paperwork delays, he said.
Moving forward, the county is planning to start scaling back operations at its primary vaccination site at the Nogales Recreation Center on Hohokam Drive. Next week, the center will only be open on three days: Monday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for Moderna shots and Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for the Pfizer vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, Terrell said.
So far this week, Terrell said, about 100 people per day have arrived for walk-in shots – a small fraction of the total.
Even as the county slows operations at the Hohokam Drive vaccination site, local residents are starting to have more options for vaccination.
Earlier this week, private medical provider Embry Health opened a pop-up COVID-19 testing and vaccination site by the Nogales Chamber of Commerce. On Monday, staff said they were currently offering testing and expected to have vaccine doses available in two weeks.