The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Santa Cruz County has leveled off somewhat over the past week, with only three new infections confirmed since last Wednesday.
But that doesn’t mean residents should let down their guard, said County Health Director Jeff Terrell.
“By all means, no, do not take that as an indication that the pandemic is over. Still adhere to the social distancing guidelines, the hand-washing – all those precautions are still in place, and they probably will be for a while yet,” he said on Wednesday afternoon.
Fueled by a post-Easter weekend bump, confirmed COVID-19 cases in the local area jumped from 18 on Saturday, April 18 to 29 as of Wednesday, April 22.
A week later, the number stood at 33 confirmed cases as of 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, and Terrell noted that one of the most recent confirmations was actually a case from “several weeks ago” that was mapped to Santa Cruz County after initially being attributed to Pima County.
Of the three new confirmations from the past week, one was reported last Friday and the other two on Wednesday.
The county’s latest data shows that 29 of the local residents who tested positive for the disease have since recovered, meaning there were four active cases in the county as of Wednesday.
“It may be just a lull, be we’re looking at it, trying to keep track of everything,” Terrell said of the slowdown in new cases.
“We’re hoping that the social distancing and people wearing masks, etc. is actually working and people are adhering to most of it and staying home,” he said, adding that the county’s confirmed cases have also been relatively mild.
Asked if the lack of nursing homes in the local area might be another factor keeping the county’s infection rate in check, Terrell said yes.
“We don’t have the long-term-care facilities that the larger communities have and that’s where a lot of the outbreaks are happening right now,” he said. “If you look at Maricopa, if you look at Pima County, they have a lot of those outbreaks occurring there, so that could be a major factor since we do not have those types of facilities here – that ‘congregate setting,’ as they call it.”
The number of local residents being tested for COVID-19 has also slowed of late. After the number of completed tests jumped from 155 on April 22 to 222 on Monday, April 27, it’s risen only to 226 in the two days since then, according to data from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Terrell said he expects to see that number grow more rapidly in the coming days. The county recently received a number of new tests and passed them out to healthcare providers, he said. At the same time, state officials have expanded the guidelines for testing to include people who believe they have been exposed to COVID-19, not just those who are symptomatic.