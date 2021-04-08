According to data posted Thursday by the County Health Services Department:
• There had been 7,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County as of Thursday, an increase of 34 cases during the previous week.
• The number of deaths of local residents due to the coronavirus remained at 172 on Thursday. That number has been unchanged for two-plus weeks.
• There had been 544 reported hospitalizations of county residents for COVID-19, one more than a week earlier.
• Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services showed that 20,632 people had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot through Wednesday. Of those, 11,442 people were fully vaccinated. The county’s U.S. Census-estimated population is 46,498.
Appointments are now available at the vaccination clinic in Nogales to anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Santa Cruz County. Make an appointment online, or by calling (520) 375-7626.