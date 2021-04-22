According to data posted Thursday by the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department:
• There had been 7,855 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among county residents since the start of the pandemic. That marked a one-week increase of 17 cases.
• A total of 173 community members had died and 549 had been hospitalized for coronavirus infections since the beginning of the crisis. Those numbers were unchanged since the previous Thursday.
Numbers posted Thursday by the Arizona Department of Health Services showed that:
• 24,576 people had been administered at least one vaccine dose in Santa Cruz County through Wednesday, a one-week increase of 3,514 shots.
• Of the people who had received a shot in Santa Cruz County, 16,540 had been fully vaccinated.