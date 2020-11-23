This was the latest information available on Monday regarding COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County and surrounding areas:
• There had been 3,624 confirmed cases among Santa Cruz County residents as of Monday, according to data from the County Health Services Department.
• That number represented a one-week increase of 305 cases. It was the fourth-consecutive week ending Monday that the number of new local infections had grown. The weekly increase on Nov. 2 was 78 cases; on Nov. 9 it was 91 cases; and on Nov. 16 it was 169.
• There had been 262 hospitalizations and 69 total deaths of county residents from COVID-19 as of Monday, a one-week increase of 12 hospitalizations and three deaths.
• The County Health Services Department, which has been offering free COVID-19 testing at the county building in Rio Rico, announced that the testing site would be temporarily closed starting Tuesday, Nov. 24, with an estimated re-opening date of Monday, Nov. 30. Appointments will be taken again at (520) 604-9321 starting at 8 a.m. on Nov. 30, the county said.
• Other testing options in the area include Mariposa Community Health Center at (520) 281-1550, NextCare Urgent Care at (520) 394-7388 and Holy Cross Hospital at (520) 285-3000.
• In Nogales, Sonora, there had been 2,929 confirmed cases and 278 deaths as of Saturday, Nov. 21 – the most recent date for which data was available from the state health department. That marked a one-week increase of 67 infections and four deaths.