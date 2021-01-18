The number of Santa Cruz County residents with confirmed COVID-19 infections reached 7,036 on Monday, according to data from the County Health Services Department. That represented a one-week increase of 357 cases.
Also on Monday, the confirmed number of local residents who had died from COVID-19 was 132, which represented a one-week increase of 14 deaths.
The number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased by 20 among Santa Cruz County residents during the week ending Monday, bringing the total to 475 since the start of the pandemic.
In Nogales, Sonora, there were 414 total confirmed COVID-19 deaths as of Sunday, an increase of 19 during the previous week. The number of confirmed cases in the city reached 3,894 on Sunday, a one-week increase of 69 cases.