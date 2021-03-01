According to information from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department and the Arizona Department of Health Services:
• As of Monday, 9,188 people had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Cruz County. Of those, 4,308 had been fully vaccinated with two shots.
• Santa Cruz County was initially expecting 1,800 new doses this week for its Tuesday-Friday vaccination clinic at the City of Nogales Recreation Center. But County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell said last Friday that the state had added 1,000 more shots to the mix, bringing the total to 2,800.
• There had been 7,597 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Santa Cruz County residents from the start of the pandemic through Monday, an increase of 22 cases during the previous week.
• One local coronavirus-related death was confirmed during the week leading up to Monday, bringing the pandemic total to 167.
• A total of 530 county residents had been hospitalized for the disease, three more than the previous week.