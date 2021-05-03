According to data posted Monday by the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department and Arizona Department of Health Services:
• 26,961 people had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Cruz County (U.S. Census estimated population of 46,498). Of those, 19,518 were fully vaccinated.
• There had been 7,871 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County since the start of the pandemic. That marked an increase of six new cases during the previous week.
• The number of confirmed coronavirus-related deaths among community members increased by two during the past week, reaching a pandemic total of 175 on Monday.
• The number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 grew to 554, up three since a week prior.
According to the Sonora state government:
• As of Sunday, there had been 4,535 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Nogales, Sonora since the start of the pandemic. That represented a one-week increase of 22 cases.
• The number of total confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Nogales, Sonora reached 500. That was a one-week increase of four deaths.