The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department recorded 233 new COVID-19 cases among local residents during the week leading up to Thursday as the number of infections continues to climb in the community.
The county averaged 33.3 cases per day during the seven-day period ending Nov. 18, up from 25.6 cases during the week ending Thursday, Nov. 11, and well above the 10-case-per day averages seen in August, September and October.
Of the new cases confirmed last week, 38 percent were in people 19 or younger. That’s double the share of cases seen in that age group during the entire pandemic in Santa Cruz County.
Also during the past week, the County Health Services Department tallied two additional COVID-related deaths and seven hospitalizations among community members.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has counted 9,595 total coronavirus cases, 196 deaths and 632 hospitalizations.
