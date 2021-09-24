If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported 87 new COVID-19 cases among local residents during the week leading up to Thursday, an average of about 12 cases per day.
There have been 8,729 cases confirmed among county residents since the start of the pandemic. COVID-19 deaths in the county stood at 190 on Thursday, an increase of two from a week earlier. And the county recorded 597 hospitalizations as of Thursday, up from 596 a week prior.
The week’s case total marked a slight increase from previous weeks, but Jeff Terrell, the county’s health services director, said the numbers weren’t a cause for concern yet.
Santa Cruz County has a high rate of vaccination, though official statistics are unreliable because they include shots given locally to non-residents, including large numbers of Nogales, Sonora residents who have been brought by bus on a regular basis in recent weeks to the Mariposa Port of Entry for COVID-19 vaccines.
The Sonora State Health Secretary, which had until recently posted daily COVID-19 updates, didn’t post updated numbers on Wednesday or Thursday. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the department listed a total of 552 COVID-19 deaths in Nogales, Sonora and 5,592 total cases in the city. This figures marked an increase of four deaths and nine cases since the previous Thursday.
