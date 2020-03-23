The countywide library system closed its doors to the public on Monday, but said it will continue to offer curbside service on a limited schedule.
“The closure is part of a statewide effort to protect the community against the spread of COVID-19,” the library said in a memo posted on the door of the Nogales Public Library, adding: “While it saddens us to close our doors, we hope to offer limited services…”
The so-called “library to go” services include the curbside pickup of library materials, as well as copying and faxing. The library also promised to add educational links to its website for patrons to use at home.
Staff will continue to be available by phone to answer reference questions and extend due dates. Residents can view the online library catalog at www.nogap.iii.com to find materials to request for pickup.
The change in service affects the Nogales library, as well as the branches in Rio Rico, Tubac and Sonoita, which are operated by the city as part of the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Public Library.
Also on Monday, the City of Nogales said in a news release that it was temporarily reducing the Nogales library’s hours of service to 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. after its part-time staff was reduced “due to unplanned absences.”
“The city is not aware of any library staff testing positive for or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19,” the news release said, adding that the library plans to resume normal operations once it is adequately staffed.
During the closure of the building, staff is “using this time to thoroughly clean and sanitize the library,” the city said.