The Mariposa Community Health Center was expecting to receive 500 COVID-19 testing kits from the state this week, as well as 500 per week over the next five weeks.
“We’re now in the process of creating a plan to expand testing to more people,” Dr. Eladio Pereira of the MCHC told the NI on Thursday, though he added: “You must remember that the county has about 46,000 people. This will be only about 3,000 tests, so we cannot do random testing.”
The news comes as Santa Cruz County’s case count and positive test rate have been rising sharply in recent weeks.
Data published at 5 p.m. Thursday by the County Health Services Department showed 254 confirmed COVID-19 infections among local residents, up from 130 a week earlier and 40 on May 7.
Of the cases reported Thursday evening, 101 had recovered, meaning there were 153 active infections in the county. There were no deaths and five local people had been hospitalized since the start of the outbreak.
Meanwhile, statistics updated Thursday morning by the Arizona Department of Health Services, whose data lags the county’s by a day or more, showed that 17.6 percent of local residents who took the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for active COVID-19 infections had tested positive.
Among the state’s 15 counties, only Navajo County had a higher rate at 18.5 percent. The statewide positive test rate was 6.6 percent.
A week earlier, Santa Cruz County had the state’s fourth-highest positive test rate at 14 percent, but it jumped to second-highest on Monday as the positive percentage steadily increased.
Thursday’s numbers from the state, compared with recent U.S. Census population estimates, also showed that Santa Cruz County had the fourth-lowest rate of COVID-19 infection testing in Arizona – 194 tests per 10,000 inhabitants. Arizona’s overall rate was 283 tests per 10,000 residents.
Only Graham (116 tests per 10,000), Greenlee (178) and Mohave (182) counties had lower rates of testing.
Santa Cruz County’s combination of a low rate of testing and a high rate of people who test positive may have had a lot to do with who has been getting tested.
Pereira told the NI last week that MCHC had been having trouble acquiring a significant supply of tests, and had therefore been giving them primarily to symptomatic patients.
“I can tell you that in other locations, for various reasons, they test patients without symptoms. And I think the positivity rate could be related to that fact, that we test individuals with symptoms only,” he said during an interview on May 19.
On Thursday, Pereira said that the new supply of PCR tests would allow for more testing of people with symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, muscle aches, chills, and loss of smell and taste.
The clinic will also test people who have had contact with a positive case, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms.
The new group that the testing is being extended to, Pereira said, includes healthcare professionals, first responders, law enforcement officers and produce industry workers.
“A shutdown on any of them would be devastating,” Pereira said, adding that the clinic is still working on obtaining an additional supply of testing kits from commercial labs. “As testing becomes more available, we will be able to expand.”
Jeff Terrell, the county’s health services director, said the additional testing could provide a better understanding of how widespread the virus is in the community, and help officials concentrate their efforts to mitigate its spread.
“If a person tests positive, then they have to isolate… and once they’re out of that, they’re considered no longer contagious, so that will stop the spread,” Terrell said.
The expanded testing of health, law enforcement and produce employees is likely to identify people with asymptomatic infections. Dr. Phil Williams of the MCHC noted that another key step in controlling the spread of coronavirus in the community is the proper handling of asymptomatic cases.
“If you don’t have symptoms and you do test positive, it still is really important that you still isolate,” he said, reminding the public that infected people without symptoms are still contagious.
Administrators at Holy Cross Hospital have declined to discuss factors at the hospital that may have affected the county’s testing rate, saying only in a statement that: “We follow CDC guidelines for identification and treatment of patients with suspected or confirmed cases of the coronavirus.”
The NextCare Urgent Care center in Nogales, the third site in the county that conducts COVID-19 testing, is expecting to have a rapid-result test machine up and running in the next week or so that will deliver test results in 15 minutes. That could also help to boost the local testing rate.
Dr. Richard Fleming, a medical director for NextCare in Nogales, previously told the NI that his clinic will test “pretty much anyone,” whether they are symptomatic or not.
Recent numbers have shown Santa Cruz County’s testing rate improving slightly in relation to other Arizona counties. While it was fourth-to-last in the state in testing throughout this week, it was second-to-last last week. It had the state’s lowest testing rate at times prior to that.
Pereira said the state’s promise of 500 test kits per week for MCHC was secured after state representatives began advocating last week for better testing in Santa Cruz County.