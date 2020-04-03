The pharmacy at Mariposa Community Health Center in Nogales is preparing to launch a curbside pickup service on Monday as it expands its social-distancing efforts in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The pharmacy had continued to offer walk-in prescription pick-ups as it rolled out a delivery service in recent weeks. But starting Monday, that will change.
“We’re going to be closing the pharmacy doors, and we’re going to be just delivering to the curb,” said Mike Castillo, MCHC’s pharmacy director.
He said signs will be placed at numbered parking spots in front of the pharmacy with a phone number for patients to call.
“They’ll call in to the pharmacy, we’ll see what their needs are,” Castillo said. “If it’s pickup, we’ll take care of the pickup. We’ll run to the register, we’ll sign for them, we’ll hand it to one of our runners outside … and they’ll be running it out to the car.”
The pharmacy is no longer asking patients to sign for their prescriptions, as has typically been required by insurance companies. “We’re just putting COVID-19 as the signature” in case of any future audit, Castillo said.
Delivery service
About a week-and-a-half ago, the pharmacy began delivering prescriptions to high-risk patients – include people 60 or older, or those with compromised immune systems – at their homes in Nogales. This week, after adding a second driver, they extended the service to people 55 or older, and they’ll soon start delivering to anyone in the city who requests it, Castillo said.
The only requirement is that the patient must either have a zero co-pay, or be able to make the co-pay by phone.
“We don’t want our drivers to be having direct-patient contact,” Castillo said. “So they’re calling the patient, letting them know, ‘I’ll be right there in so many minutes.’ The patient comes out their door, we set it down and the patient gets it, so we mitigate the possible spread from our people to the patient, and then the patient to us.”
The home-delivery service is not available to patients in the Rio Rico, Tubac and Patagonia areas, but the pharmacy will deliver to the MCHC clinics in those communities.
Call the pharmacy at (520) 377-5417 for additional information about its curbside or delivery services.
New tent
Last month, Mariposa Community Health Center installed tent-covered stations outside its facilities in Santa Cruz County to screen visitors for possible exposure to COVID-19 before they went inside.
They added more tents for blood draws and to evaluate sick patients, and had 18 or 20 different tents set up at the four MCHC sites as of Friday, according to Dr. Eladio Pereira, the health center’s chief medical officer.
Now at the Nogales campus, the health center will consolidate those stations under a single 25-by-26-foot military-grade tent, where they’ll be spaced eight feet apart, Pereira said.
In addition to helping MCHC consolidate its outdoor operations, the tent offers sturdier shelter from the elements.
“We don’t know how long this is going to last,” Pereira said. “We want to be ready to provide good service to the community.”
The tent was donated by the county government and is set to be put up on Monday. The Nogales Fire Department is scheduled to hose down the site over the weekend.
“It’s really nice to have the county’s support, and then also the city’s support, just being willing to help with those preparations,” said Tia Duncan, the health center’s chief of administrative and facility services.