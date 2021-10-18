If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
The Mariposa Community Health Center is bringing its vaccination clinics back to the City of Nogales Recreation Center this week to provide eligible community members with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, as well as flu shots.
This week’s clinics are set to run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, and Thursday, Oct. 21. The Recreation Center is at 1500 Hohokam Dr., and eligible community members can schedule an appointment at patientportal.intelichart.com.
According to an announcement posted to its Facebook page, MCHC is offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccines to certain people who received their second dose of the Pfizer shot at least six months ago. Eligible recipients are those who are 65 or older, as well as people ages 18 to 64 who have chronic health conditions, or who are at higher risk of infections due to their occupation or residential setting.
Patients are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination card to their appointment.
Unvaccinated people can also get their first dose of a COVID vaccine at the clinics. MCHC has the Pfizer vaccine available for people 12 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for people 18 or older.
Flu shots are also available for anyone 18 or older. Call the health center at (520) 281-1150 for information on flu shots for children under 18.
