Embry Health is offering a free mobile testing clinic this week in Nogales.
Starting Monday, April 12 and continuing through Thursday, April 15, the mobile unit will be at Villa’s Market at 631 W. Mesa Verde Dr. to test store employees and the public for COVID-19 infections and novel coronavirus antibodies from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Flu vaccines will also be offered at no cost.
In an announcement, Embry Health said it would test for COVID-19 using either nasal or oral swabs, upon request. Antibody tests are done via blood draw and can help health authorities get a handle on what proportion of the population has been infected.