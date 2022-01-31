The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 5,219 confirmed COVID-19 cases to its tallies in January – 670 more than it logged during the entire 2021 calendar year.
January’s figure represented an average of 168.4 new cases per day during the month, an eight-fold increase over the daily average of 21 new cases added by the local health department in December.
Of the local cases confirmed in January, 33 percent were among people 19 or younger. Previously, that age group had accounted for 21 percent of local cases.
Another 35 percent of January cases were in people ages 20 to 44. They had constituted 37 percent of all cases reported in the county through the end of 2021.
People ages 45 to 64 accounted for 23 percent of the cases reported in January, down from their previous pandemic share of 28 percent, and those ages 65 and older accounted for 9 percent of January’s new cases, down from a previous share of 14 percent.
The County Health Services Department reported six new deaths and 36 hospitalizations related to COVID-19 in January. That compared to 10 deaths and 37 hospitalizations added to the county’s dashboard on December.
The dramatic increase in coronavirus infections confirmed here in January coincided with the arrival of the highly infectious omicron variant of the disease, which is more likely than earlier strains to infect vaccinated people, as well as those who have previously had COVID-19.
However, while omicron is highly contagious and can cause serious illness and death, its effects so far appear to be less severe than other variants like delta, especially among those who have been vaccinated.
Even so, health care providers and hospitals in Arizona have been overwhelmed during the current surge. And last Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported its highest daily count of deaths seen during the pandemic.
Still, some experts are expressing cautious optimism that Arizona’s COVID-19 cases will soon peak. According to The Associated Press, Dr. Joshua LaBaer, executive director of Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute, said during a virtual news briefing last week that the peak could come by the beginning of February.
In Santa Cruz County, the health department added an average of 196.4 cases per day during the seven-day period ending Monday. That was higher than the daily average for the month as a whole (168.4), but down from the 242.6 daily average during the preceding week.
This page contains all of The Nogales International’s coverage of the novel coronavirus outbreak, and the illness it causes, called COVID-19.
Because this outbreak impacts public health, our coverage of the coronavirus is available to all readers. Our journalists are working hard to bring you the verified information below. Please consider supporting important local journalism with a subscription. (Click Here)