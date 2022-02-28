In January, Santa Cruz County added more new cases of COVID-19 that it did in all of 2020. But the number of new infections has dropped dramatically since then, to the point that Santa Cruz is now one of four counties in Arizona where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says healthy people can consider going without masks in public indoor settings.
According to new guidelines issued last Friday, the CDC says that people who live in counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat don’t need to wear masks. Santa Cruz, Coconino, Yavapai and Maricopa were the only four of Arizona’s 15 counties considered to be at medium risk as of Monday – the others remained at high-risk status.
Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at Mariposa Community Health Center, was quick to point out the indoor situations in which the CDC is still recommending mask use: hospitals and other healthcare facilities; airports, buses and public transportation in general; and people who test positive, are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to a positive case.
“I think people think the loosening of these recommendations is universal. But that’s not the case,” Pereira said.
He also noted that the CDC’s criteria for gauging risk levels relies on a community’s number of cases, hospital admissions and level of hospital bed use during the previous week. He called the CDC standards confusing and difficult to track.
“I think there’s a general desire to remove mask requirements – I get that. But I think generally speaking (the new guidelines) are a little confusing for many of us who practice medicine, and even for the public.”
Still, Pereira cited statistics showing that 70 percent of the U.S. population lives in areas where the CDC considered the risk to be low or medium, and he said he’s “cautiously optimistic” about the way things are going.
During the week that ended Monday, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported 36 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 – an average of a little more than five per day. That figure has declined rapidly since late January, when the daily average of new cases was near 250.
Also during the past week, the Health Services Department added five new COVID-19 related deaths and one hospitalization to its tallies. However, those figures are not necessarily up to date, since the state’s community-specific reporting of deaths and hospitalizations can lag by several weeks.
The new CDC guidelines are not legally binding, which means businesses, local governments and public institutions such as schools can still make their own mask rules.
Fernando Parra, superintendent of the Nogales Unified School District, said on Monday that given the new CDC recommendations, his administration is considering “cautiously pulling back” on its mask requirement while keeping other COVID-19 protocols in place. Even so, Parra said, he wanted to confer with the school board and survey parents and staff before making a final decision.
On its COVID-19 Community Level webpage, the CDC reminds the public that “People may choose to mask at any time.” Pereira, the MCHC physician, said: “I’m still wearing a mask everywhere I go.”
His advice for others: “I think, generally speaking, be cautious, wear a mask if in doubt. Particularly if you’re going to a large place, a large store, because you don’t know who’s vaccinated and who’s not.”