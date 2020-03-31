As the ripple effects of COVID-19 and a looming economic recession start hitting working families, local food banks are adapting to new demand for their services, as well as new health and safety policies necessitated by the pandemic.
Monica Gonzalez, a coordinator at the Community Food Bank in Nogales, said the food bank had signed up 37 new families last week. That’s up from 16 the previous week, which she said was closer to a typical week.
Gonzalez said many of the new clients are local employees who have seen their hours reduced or lost their jobs, including in the hotel industry and at the Tubac Golf Resort.
“A lady today, who was laid off, she said, ‘This is going to help because it will help me have a little more money to put towards (the) rent,’” Gonzalez said last Friday.
“So it definitely means more now that we’re seeing all this going on with layoffs.”
Around the state, almost 30,000 people filed for unemployment benefits in the week ending March 20.
But concerns about the spread of the virus mean that, in spite of demand from newly jobless local residents, food providers haven’t seen a clear upward trend in food served.
Last week, Community Food Bank served 433 families, down from 669 the week before. Gonzalez said that’s partly because the food bank reduced its hours and partly due to families preferring to stay at home.
At Borderlands Produce Rescue in Nogales, Yolanda Soto said that there had been a decline in recent weeks.
In part, she said, that’s because some of Borderlands’ clients live in Nogales, Sonora and are now prohibited from crossing the border. And, Soto added in an email, “I think people are afraid to come out and pick up their product.”
For Community Food Bank, the reduced hours are part of a larger plan to protect employees and clients from transmitting COVID-19 at the food bank’s site on Donna Avenue.
Clients on Friday picked up a numbered ticket from staffer Jose Origel as they drove up, then waited by their cars until Origel called their number to walk up to the warehouse. There, staff members pushed a pre-loaded grocery cart out the door so that clients never set foot inside the food warehouse.
At the collection area, a sign in English and Spanish warned clients to respect social distancing guidelines and leave six feet between themselves and others.
“It does get a little stressful at times when there’s a lot of people,” Gonzalez said. “And some people don’t want to respect the social distancing, or maybe they don’t understand it, so we do have to explain to them that it’s for our safety and theirs as well.”
Note: Gov. Ducey’s stay-at-home order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, does not apply to people who leave home to obtain groceries, food and supplies for household consumption and use. Therefore, trips to the food bank are permitted.