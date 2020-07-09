At first glance, the latest COVID-19 statistics for Santa Cruz County appear to offer some hopeful signs.
For example, the county added 242 new cases in the week leading up to Thursday, bringing the total number of local infections since the start of the pandemic to 2,096, according to data from the County Health Services Department.
That was the lowest weekly total of new confirmed cases reported in the area since May.
At the same time, the county counted almost as many recoveries in the last week – 222 – as new infections.
However, the community also suffered seven new COVID-19 deaths in the past week, bringing the pandemic total to 30, and a key metric in determining whether an infectious disease outbreak is abating – the positive test rate – is rising slightly in the area rather than falling.
According to numbers from the Arizona Department of Health Services, the rate of positive results on the test that detects active COVID-19 infections was 29 percent in Santa Cruz County as of Thursday. That was up from 28.4 percent on Thursday, July 2, and 27.9 percent on Thursday, June 25.
Santa Cruz continues to have both the highest positive test rate and highest per-capita infection rate among Arizona’s 15 counties, though the infection rate in Yuma County was higher in the seven days leading up to Tuesday, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute.
County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell called the declining number of new cases and stagnant test rate “kind of a double-edged sword.”
Fewer tests
An obvious explanation for a slowdown in confirmed cases amid a consistently high positive test rate is that less testing is being done.
State data showed that 6,131 people from Santa Cruz County had been tested for an active COVID-19 infection as of Thursday, up from 4,753 people two weeks earlier on June 25. That’s an average of just less than 100 tests per day.
By comparison, approximately 2,500 local residents were tested during the two-week period leading up to June 25, an average of around 178 per day.
“We’ve dropped off on the tests, so I think that’s also kept our positivity rate a little bit higher than we’d like to see,” Terrell said. “So, I’m glad that our numbers are coming down as far as the number of positives, but that positivity rate is still concerning and we need to get more testing.”
Terrell said he hadn’t had a chance to check in with local providers to ask why they were doing less testing. But one potential explanation is that Mariposa Community Health Center had received a six-week commitment from the state starting in late May for 500 test kits per week.
That six-week period is now over, and MCHC representatives were not immediately available Thursday to respond to a question as to whether the arrangement had been extended.
“They were keeping us up there, they were doing close to 100 a day, I believe,” Terrell said of MCHC.
The county is currently working with the state to try to organize testing blitzes in the local area, Terrell said, adding: “As soon as we have everything finalized, the time, the dates and the locations, we will be getting that to everybody.”
Test results can take days to process, and COVID-19 symptoms can appear anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure, so the latest data doesn’t necessarily reflect the latest conditions. Asked on Thursday whether he was still expecting to see an uptick in confirmed infections following the the July 4 holiday weekend, Terrell said:
“We’re hoping that we don’t see that spike, but we are anticipating at least some increases here, probably in the next four-to-five days.”