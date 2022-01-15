The number of new confirmed COVID-19 infections in Santa Cruz County ballooned to 253 on Saturday, by far the largest number reported here in a single day during the pandemic.
The county has been reaching new daily highs since Jan. 7, when the County Health Services Department added 153 confirmed COVID-19 cases to its tally from the day before. That number increased to 156 the following day, then rose to 165 on Tuesday and 178 on Friday before surging to 253 on Saturday.
By comparison, during the month of December 2021, the local heath services department added new confirmed cases at a rate of around 21 per day.
However, while the number of cases has skyrocketed in recent days, the number of local deaths connected to COVID-19 has remained unchanged since Monday. Hospitalizations have gone up by two during that period.
The current wave of cases here and elsewhere is being attributed to the fast-spreading omicron variant of the disease, which is more likely that earlier strains to infect vaccinated people, as well as those who have previously had COVID-19.
However, while omicron is highly contagious and can cause serious illness and death, its effects so far appear to be less severe than other variants like delta, especially among those who have been vaccinated.
Santa Cruz County has a high rate of vaccination, though accurate statistics are difficult to come by since the data tends to be skewed by the large number of shots given here to non-residents.
During the first 15 days of January 2022, the Santa Cruz County County Health Services Department has reported 1,699 new COVID-19 cases in the community, as well as one death and nine hospitalizations related to the disease.
In the first 15 days of January 2021, when the county was also experiencing a wave of infections, but only a small number of residents had been vaccinated, the health services department reported 932 new cases, 31 deaths and 70 hospitalizations.
Options for vaccination and/or testing
• Santa Cruz County provides walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations and testing at its facility at 275 Rio Rico Dr., in partnership with the Ambulnz/DocGo Medical Group. Vaccinations are available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Testing is done 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday. Call (520) 375-7900 for more information.
• The Mariposa Community Health Center offers COVID-19 vaccinations and testing. More information at (520) 281-1550. NOTE: MCHC has had trouble keeping up with demand for COVID-19 testing and has run out of test kits at times.
• Embry Health offers drive-up testing at Kino Park in Nogales on weekdays. Make an appointment at embryhealth.com. More information at (480) 376-2170.
• The NextCare Urgent Care clinic at 298 W. Mariposa Rd. provides testing. Phone: (520) 394-7388.
• Booster vaccine doses for people 12 and older are available 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday at the Mexican Consulate in Nogales, 135 W. Cardwell St. The shots are being offered on a walk-in basis in partnership with Old Town Health. More information at (520) 287-2521.
• Local pharmacies also provide tests and/or vaccines.