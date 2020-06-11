After having left the public reporting of coronavirus-related hospitalizations up to the state, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department began publishing its own data this week.
And the numbers it’s reporting are significantly higher than the state’s, indicating that the hospitalization of county residents had been underreported to this point in the COVID-19 crisis.
On Wednesday morning, data from the Arizona Department of Health Services showed that 11 residents of Santa Cruz County had been hospitalized with COVID-19. But when the county posted its own hospitalization statistics for the first time that evening, it said that 39 county residents had been hospitalized.
The state’s numbers then jumped the following day, but only to 19 – less than half the number the county had reported the evening before.
So why did the county decide to suddenly start releasing its own hospitalization data, and whose numbers are more accurate?
“We had some of these numbers, but we decided that there’s been a lot of requests for information on a lot of this stuff, so we started to try to mirror what the state was putting out as far as the hospitalizations and deaths,” Jeff Terrell, the county’s health services director, said of his department’s initial reporting strategy.
“Now that we’re more comfortable with our numbers, we decided to put it out,” he said, pointing out that the numbers refer to patients who have been hospitalized at some point, but may have already been released from the hospital.
A story published by the NI on June 5 called into question the exceptionally low official hospitalization rate for local COVID-19 cases, and raised the possibility that the state was underreporting the numbers due to the fact that Holy Cross Hospital has limited capabilities, and that most seriously ill patients have to be sent to Pima County for hospitalization.
According to Terrell, the county’s methods for tracking hospitalizations among local residents involves establishing contact with people who have tested positive. That way, they receive first-hand information about who has been hospitalized, whether it was for one night or several days.
County staffers then contact the hospital to confirm that the person was hospitalized for COVID-19, and whether the hospital has any other patients with residential addresses mapping back to Santa Cruz County.
Up until this week, Terrell said, county officials had struggled to establish regular communication with Tucson-area hospitals, making it difficult to keep accurate track of how many local residents had been hospitalized north of the county line.
“Now we’re getting that information more quickly,” he said, adding that his department is more confident in the accuracy of their new calculations. “That’s why we decided to stop mirroring the state’s image.”
He said he is not sure about how the state conducts its own hospitalization tracking.
“But you also have to understand, most of our hospitalizations are in Pima County. They transfer them to Tucson-area hospitals, so they may not be getting that direct information that they’re Santa Cruz County residents,” Terrell speculated.
The Arizona Department of Health Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding the discrepancies in COVID-19 hospitalization numbers.
Asked if it’s safer for the public to rely on the county’s data rather than the state’s, Terrell hesitated, stating: “That’s hard to say… We’re the ones who do the contact with the cases, so our information is first-hand from them.”
According to the county’s statistics, as of Wednesday, a little less than 5 percent of county residents with a confirmed COVID-19 infection had been hospitalized. That was still significantly lower that the statewide hospitalization rate of 11 percent.
The now-dubious numbers from the state, however, suggest an even-lower hospitalization rate in Santa Cruz County of 2.4 percent.
The county, since it first began posting coronavirus-related public health data, has included the number of deaths of local residents – though that number remained at zero until June 1. As of Wednesday, the county’s tally of deaths had grown steadily to eight.
Terrell said he didn’t think there had been any underreporting in that area. “We are pretty confident in the numbers,” he said.