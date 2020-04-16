When Gaby Mendoza finished her day’s work as a dishwasher at a Tubac restaurant on Friday, March 20, she knew her job was in jeopardy.
The day before, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey had announced a ban on sit-down dining in counties with confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and Mendoza’s boss told her she wasn’t sure what was going to happen with her position.
It turned out to be her last day of work. The following Monday, she was temporarily laid off.
“When they told me that I was laid off, it was heartbreaking,” said Mendoza, a 32-year-old resident of Rio Rico, adding that what made it even more difficult was the pain that it caused her boss.
“When she laid me off, she had tears in her eyes. And she kept apologizing so many times,” she said.
Millions of Americans have suffered similar heartbreak since the coronavirus pandemic began walloping the economy in March. On Thursday, the federal government reported that 5.2 million people had filed for unemployment benefits during the previous week, bringing the four-week total of jobless claims to 22 million. The Associated Press called it “easily the worst stretch of U.S. job losses on record.”
In Santa Cruz County, there were 697 new unemployment claims filed from the week ending March 21 through the week ending April 4, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data included in a report released Thursday by the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.
The official numbers don’t tell the full story, however. The data from the state doesn’t include the past two weeks, and it doesn’t account for out-of-work or underemployed people who haven’t filed for unemployment benefits.
In Mendoza’s case, she said, she sought benefits shortly after she was laid off, but was unsuccessful.
“I did get denied, but that was my own fault. I made a mistake and I did call and try and fix it. But apparently that’s when their phones went through the roof and so I just let it be,” she said.
On Monday, she tried again and the system gave her another chance. She was hoping to be approved by the end of the week.
“This time I made sure I didn’t make the same mistake as last time,” she said.
Nothing to pay with
In addition to layoffs, the pandemic has caused many U.S. workers to have their hours reduced, in some cases to nearly zero.
Nogales resident Aurelio Araiza has worked as a perioperative technician at Green Valley Hospital since 2015, but has effectively been out of work lately.
“Ever since Gov. Ducey’s order to cancel all elective surgeries, our hours just went from regularly 40 hours, to 36, to 32, to now, pretty much, ‘We’ll call you when there’s something going on,’” he said.
Ducey’s order took effect on March 21. In the past two weeks, Araiza said, he hasn’t worked more than one or two hours per week.
In another order, Ducey expanded eligibility for unemployment benefits to include people whose work hours were reduced as a result of the pandemic.
Araiza said he was going to file for unemployment benefits, but didn’t think he was eligible yet. So over the past two weeks, he’s taken 56 hours of vacation. He said he has about two weeks of paid time off remaining.
The 26-year-old lives alone and said he wasn’t terribly worried about the future, but he had found himself bored by his new daily routine. “Just wake up, feed my dog, make sure the grandparents are eating, taking their medications, and pick up part of the house and clean again,” he said.
For others who were already in a precarious financial situation, the economic fallout of the pandemic has changed that reality into something more dire.
Pascual Ivich, 63, said he was recently forced to close Mika’s Outlet, a used clothing store that he ran on Grand Avenue. The business was already struggling to survive, he said, but the travel restrictions along the U.S.-Mexico border were the nail in the coffin, since nearly all of his customers traveled to the store from Mexico.
He was hoping to re-open the store in a smaller location in the Food City plaza, but the reality of stay-at-home orders has thrown a wrench into that plan.
This month, Ivich said, he wasn’t able to pay his car insurance or the rent on his Rio Rico apartment, and he also has some credit card debt.
For now he’s relying on a little money that his wife, who lives in Phoenix, sends for food for him and his son. He said he’s applied for unemployment payments and food stamps, and is also hoping to get a small business loan, though he said he needed to find help to fill out the loan application form.
“Everything worries me because, you know, these things accumulate, accumulate and accumulate. And (you don’t know) what action the companies that you owe are going to take,” he said. “I’ve been talking to everyone, explaining to them the situation that I’m in. Everyone wants to collect, but how am I going to pay if I don’t have anything to pay with?”
Stimulus help
Mendoza, the laid-off restaurant employee, said she took quick action to mitigate the financial stress of losing her job.
She called some of the companies she receives ongoing bills from – her health insurer and phone service provider, for example – and while they weren’t offering debt relief for unemployed customers, they did offer payment extensions. She also stocked up on supplies while she still had cash on hand, and is still relying on that stockpile.
Mendoza shares a rented home in Rio Rico with her mother, and she said her mom has a source of income that has helped them stay on top of the bills.
Then this week, she got a nice boost when her stimulus payment from the federal government arrived.
“I did get concerned,” she said of her financial situation. “But now that I got this check, the relief check, it has helped me. I was able to pay what I had to pay.”
She’s also anticipating that her new unemployment claim will go through this time, though she’s not expecting a lot out of it.
“I know a lot of people who have applied are not too happy with it,” she said.
Mostly, Mendoza said, she’s pegging her hopes on things getting back to normal as soon as possible, and returning to the job she lost in March.