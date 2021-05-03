Embry Health is offering a free drive-through COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinic starting this week in Nogales.
Staffers at the clinic on Monday said they would be open on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. in their tent space in front of the Nogales Chamber of Commerce office at W. Kino Park Place, just off Grand Avenue at the intersection with State Route 82.
Embry’s mobile unit will be at the site at least until the end of August, a spokesman told the NI.
Staffers said they were currently offering COVID-19 tests and expected to receive Moderna vaccines beginning in about two weeks. The Moderna vaccine is available to adults ages 18 or older. Online scheduling is available at bit.ly/nogmoderna and walk-in vaccination will also be available.
In addition, the mobile unit will be at the chamber to test the public for COVID-19 infections and novel coronavirus antibodies using either nasal or oral swabs, upon request.
Antibody tests can also be done via blood draw and can help health authorities get a handle on what proportion of the population has been infected.
“Please come prepared with a face mask, driver’s license and insurance card if applicable,” Embry said in an announcement.