Santa Cruz County’s two largest school districts are still evaluating possible changes to their mask policies after the Centers for Disease Control adjusted its recommendations for the use of face coverings in indoor settings.
On Feb. 25, the CDC issued new guidelines suggesting that healthy people who live in U.S. counties where the coronavirus poses a low or medium threat can consider going without masks in public indoor settings. Santa Cruz County is currently in the “medium” range.
On Tuesday afternoon, March 1, Superintendent Fernando Parra of the Nogales Unified School District sent a message to parents and other community members advising them of the CDC’s updated posture on masks.
“At this time we would like to once again ask for your feedback as we transition and cautiously start the process and timelines to lift the mask mandate and implement a personal choice of wearing a mask in school buildings and school activities during low and medium community Levels,” he wrote.
To that end, Parra said in his message, NUSD will prepare and send out a survey regarding mask-wearing and other COVID-19 mitigation practices currently in place in the district.
“At this time,” he added, “the mask mandate has not been lifted at NUSD and no timelines or recommendations have been made.”
Parra initially made the use of face masks or coverings on schools grounds obligatory for the 2021-2022 school year on Aug. 17, after a judge thwarted efforts by the Arizona Legislature and Gov. Doug Ducey to forbid schools from requiring face masks.
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, which implemented its own mask mandate around the same time, said this week that it will decide after spring break – set for the week of March 7-11 – whether or not to make changes to its policy.
In an email to the NI sent Wednesday, district spokesperson Shannon Enciso noted that SCVUSD’s requirements are already “very flexible.”
“Masks are not required outside or during physical activities and teachers are able to provide instruction without masks,” she wrote. “We do ask students and staff to utilize a mask when in close proximity indoors and we are currently following federal requirements which require masks on buses.”
The new CDC guidelines immediately put around 70 percent of the nation’s population in areas where it considered the risk to be low or medium. Still, the guidelines are not legally binding, which means businesses, local governments and public institutions such as schools can still make their own mask rules.
Some states that had statewide school mask mandates in place, such as New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, California, Oregon and Washington, have already dropped the requirement or announced plans to do so.
Arizona does not have have a statewide school mask mandate, so not all districts have required them. In addition, only four of Arizona’s 15 counties – Santa Cruz, Coconino, Yavapai and Maricopa – are considered to be at medium COVID-19 risk, and none are at low risk.
But some schools in those four counties reacted quickly to the CDC’s announcement. The governing board of the Flagstaff Unified School District in Coconino County lifted its mask requirement by a 3-2 vote on Monday, and is now encouraging but not requiring masks to be worn on school grounds, according to KNAU radio.
Reached on Monday for comment on the new CDC guidelines, Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at Mariposa Community Health Center in Santa Cruz County, was quick to point out the indoor situations in which the CDC is still recommending mask use: hospitals and other healthcare facilities; airports, buses and public transportation in general; and people who test positive, are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms or who have been exposed to a positive case.
Asked what he would tell school officials if they asked for his opinion on what they should do about mask requirements, Pereira said: “I think schools, I would still wear a mask. At least for now.”