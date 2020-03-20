The Nogales City Council is scheduled to meet in special session on Saturday to consider a resolution declaring a state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic and enacting restrictions on business activity in line with an order issued Thursday by Gov. Doug Ducey.
If passed, the resolution would require all bars, movie theaters, indoor gyms and fitness clubs to immediately close to the public “until further notice.” Many of the affected establishments have already shut down on their own accord.
The resolution would also require all restaurants in Nogales to immediately eliminate on-site dining, though they would still be allowed to offer pick-up, delivery and drive-through service. Cafeterias at nursing homes and hospitals, as well as soup kitchens that provide meals to the needy, would be exempt as long as they implement social distancing measures.
The meeting agenda includes another item calling for discussion and an update on cross-border travel, which follows an announcement by the Trump administration on Friday that it was closing land ports of entry at the Southwest border to “non-essential” travel starting Saturday.
In addition, the mayor and council are set to consider declaring a financial emergency at the city government. The declaration would direct the city manager to immediately suspend all non-essential spending, and to propose additional measures to protect the city's financial resources.
The special session is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at City Hall, but Clerk Leticia Robinson said the public is not allowed to attend. Instead, the meeting will be streamed live on the city’s YouTube channel, she said.