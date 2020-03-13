Schools in the Nogales and Santa Cruz Valley unified school districts are planning to return from spring break as planned on Monday after state leaders said in a conference call that they are not currently recommending school closures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The recommendation came during a call Thursday afternoon that included school superintendents from around the state, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman, Health Services Director Cara Christ and Gov. Doug Ducey.
Arizona has so far seen nine confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and no deaths, and in a letter to state educators subsequent to Thursday’s meeting, Hoffman said that as long as community spread remains minimal, keeping schools open “provides children with a regular routine that helps reduce panic and fear in the midst tense times.”
Following the call, NUSD Superintendent Fernando Parra issued a statement saying that district schools would re-open Monday on a regular schedule.
“No restrictions are in place at this time,” Parra said, adding that the recommendation to stay open “might change due to any future increase of cases or outbreak statewide.”
SCVUSD schools are also planning to reopen Monday as planned, district spokeswoman Shannon Enciso said on Friday.
She provided a copy of a letter the district planned to send to parents, which says that SCVUSD is closely monitoring the spread of the virus in conjunction with the Santa Cruz County Department of Public Health. “In addition, officials assure us that the risk in our community is currently low,” the letter states.
The letter tells parents that students with a fever should stay home until they are free of fever for 24 hours without taking any fever-reducing medications. Students also need to be free of respiratory symptoms before attending school.
“Know that our school district is taking precautions inside of our classrooms in order to ensure a healthy learning environment for your children, such as disinfecting of learning, eating and play spaces, as well as encouraging our staff to take proper preventative measures,” the SCVUSD letter says. “In addition, our transportation department will be sanitizing our buses and vans throughout the day.”
In his message, Parra said NUSD students should be kept at home if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms, and that parents would be contacted and students sent home if they present flu-like symptoms during school hours.
“A hygiene (cleaning-disinfecting plan) is already in place at all schools, including setting up hand washing/sanitizing stations,” Parra said.
He also noted that the Arizona Interscholastic Association had not officially canceled any high school athletic events, but was leaving the decision up to the individual school districts. He added that the AIA’s executive board was scheduled to meet Monday to further discuss the issue and make final determinations and recommendations.
While state leaders did not recommend school closures, they did give the leaders of individual districts the option of suspending classes. According to media reports, at least five districts in the Phoenix area had decided to close, as had the Pima Unified School District in Graham County.
Earlier this week, the University of Arizona announced that it was delaying the resumption of classes after spring break until Wednesday, March 18, and “moving from in-person instruction to online instruction wherever possible.”
Pima Community College announced that its break had been extended by two days, with students returning on Wednesday, March 25.
“On March 25, in-person classes will move to virtual instruction whenever possible,” PCC said on its website.
However, Brian Nelson program manager at the PCC campus in Nogales, said he still was unsure as of noon Friday whether the local campus would follow the same course of action.