The Nogales Unified School District says it plans to provide children with free breakfast and lunch at 13 sites around the district during the extended school closure precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Twelve of the sites will offer grab-and-go meals from Monday through Friday; the other will provide the service Tuesday through Friday, according to a schedule released Sunday.
Superintendent Fernando Parra announced on Saturday that NUSD schools, which have been on spring break for the past week, would not re-open on Monday as planned and instead will remain closed until at least Monday, March 30.
The grab-and-go meal service, similar to a program NUSD offers during the summer months, will begin on Monday, March 16. All youth age 18 and under are eligible to receive free meals, regardless of whether they attend NUSD schools, said Natalie Ainza, local manager for the district’s food service provider Sodexo.
Adults can purchase meals at the sites for $2.50 (breakfast) and $4 (lunch).
The 13 sites are as follows and will offer service Monday-Friday, except where noted:
AJ Mitchell Elementary School, 855 N. Bautista St.
- Breakfast: 8-8:20 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30-11:50 a.m.
Monte Carlo Park, 386 E. Calle Sonora
- Breakfast: 8-8:20 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30-11:50 a.m.
Mountain Point Apartments, 800 Baffert Dr.
- Breakfast: 8:25-8:40 a.m.
- Lunch: Noon-12:20 p.m.
Boys & Girls Club, 590 N. Tyler Ave.
- Breakfast: 8:25-8:40 a.m.
- Lunch: Noon-12:20 p.m.
Las Terrazas Apartments, 661 E. Patagonia Hwy
- Breakfast: 8-8:20 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30-11:50 a.m.
Salud Por Vida Community Center, 350 W. Western Ave.
- Breakfast: 8:25-8:40 a.m.
- Lunch: Noon-12:20 p.m.
Villa Hermosa Apartments, 3208 N. Calle Villa Hermosa
- Breakfast: 8-8:20 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30-11:50 a.m.
Community Food Bank, 2636 N. Donna Ave.
(NOTE: Tuesday-Friday service only)
- Breakfast: 9-9:15 a.m.
- Lunch: Noon-12:20 p.m.
Loma Mariposa Apartments, 1790 N. Loma Mariposa
- Breakfast: 8-8:20 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30-11:50 a.m.
Mariposa Manor, 945 W. Manor Dr.
- Breakfast: 8:25-8:40 a.m.
- Lunch; Noon-12:20 p.m.
Nogales Public Library, 518 N. Grand Ave.
- Breakfast: 8:25-8:40 a.m.
- Lunch: Noon-12:20 p.m.
Pete Kitchen Trailer Park, Cochise Dr.
- Breakfast: 8:25-8:40 a.m.
- Lunch: Noon-12:20 p.m.
Rolling Hills, near Coronado Elementary School, Al Harrison Road
- Breakfast: 8-8:20 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30-11:50 a.m.