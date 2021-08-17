The Nogales Unified School District is once again requiring the use of face masks or face coverings on schools grounds in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Fernando Parra announced the new mandate late Monday afternoon in a letter to the NUSD community that was also posted to the district website in the form of an alert. The change was effective immediately, starting Tuesday, Aug. 17.
According to the policy, anyone including students, staff, vendors, visitors and volunteers, “shall wear a cloth face covering while on any district property, in any district facility, at any district event, whether indoors or outdoors, and in any school vehicle, including district buses rented or leased by the district.”
NUSD started the school year on Aug. 4 with a policy to “highly encourage” but not require mask use on campus after Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill into law prohibiting Arizona schools from imposing mask mandates. Parra called that move “concerning” in an email sent to parents in July, but did not challenge it.
However, several districts around the state instituted mask mandates anyway, and on Monday, a judge in Maricopa County ruled that the state law doesn’t legally take effect until Sept. 29, meaning schools can require face coverings until then.
Parra cited the judge’s decision in his announcement of the new rule at NUSD. He also said the district had sent out a survey last week regarding masks, and of the 319 responses from teachers and staff, 90 percent were in favor of making them mandatory. Of the 558 responses from parents/families, 87.6 percent favored a mandatory mask rule, he said.
The mask requirement at NUSD does include some exceptions: Children under the age of 2, people who have trouble breathing, and anyone who is unable to remove a mask without assistance are exempt, Parra wrote in his message.
In July 2020, Ducey ordered all Arizona schools to develop and implement policies requiring face masks or shields. Later that year, the Arizona Department of Health Services issued its own mandate requiring face coverings in schools.
But the state began to ease off those requirements this spring as more and more Arizonans got vaccinated and the number of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths began to drop. Ducey rescinded his and the ADHS requirements for schools in April 2021, though he allowed individual schools and districts to make and enforce their own rules.
Then in June, the governor signed a bill passed by the Republican-controlled Legislature barring schools from requiring masks or COVID-19 vaccinations. The legislation included a clause making it effective June 30, but the judge on Monday said that it couldn’t take effect until 90 days after the legislative session ended, which is Sept. 29.
In the meantime, the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 began to spread and infections in the state have begun approaching the daily highs seen during the surge in the summer of 2020. Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have nearly tripled since the end of May, The Associated Press reported.
In Santa Cruz County, the rate of new infections is still far below what it was at the start of the year. But it’s been climbing steadily, from a seven-day average of 1.4 new cases per day in June, to a little more than 10 cases per day during the week that ended Monday.
In his message sent on Monday, Parra said the mask requirement at NUSD doesn’t mean that there will be no COVID-19 cases at school.
“This is unavoidable since we are dealing with many people coming together and confronting a very contagious variant of the disease,” he said. “However, we want to leverage all strategies, including masking, as these layered strategies have been shown to be effective in mitigation efforts.”
In response to a follow-up question from the NI asking what NUSD will do about its mask requirement once Sept. 29 arrives, Parra wrote in an email: “We will see where we are by then. This ever-changing virus continues to dominate our decisions every day.”
In a prepared statement, a spokesman for Gov. Doug Ducey expressed disappointment with the judge’s ruling Monday that allows school districts – at least for now – to require face coverings
“We believe kids need a stable learning environment,” spokesman C.J. Karamargin said, according to the AP. “Temporary mandates and efforts to flout the law aren’t going to help them. Kids should be in school learning, and their parents should be the ones making decisions.”
On Tuesday, Ducey announced that he will penalize schools that impose mask mandates by excluding them from a share of the $163 million in American Rescue Plan funding that he plans to distribute to schools “following all state laws” as of Aug. 27, even though the judge in Monday’s ruling determined that schools can legally impose mask mandates.
Ducey also announced that his office will provide up to $7,000 per student to families who want to take their children out of schools where masks are required.
A spokeswoman for the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said the SCVUSD administration is evaluating the latest information regarding mask requirements "and will make a decision by the end of the week."