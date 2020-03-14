The Nogales Unified School District will keep its schools closed for another two weeks rather than re-open on Monday as previously planned, Superintendent Fernando Parra announced Saturday.
NUSD schools, which have been been on spring break for the past week, will not resume instruction until Monday, March 30, Parra said in a statement posted to the NUSD website at 4:40 p.m. on Saturday.
All school events, travel and athletic and other extracurricular programs at all levels have been canceled until further notice, the statement said.
The announcement came just a couple of hours after the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District announced that it would keep its schools closed until March 23 in the wake of the worldwide coronavirus outbreak. Both NUSD and SCVUSD had previously said they would re-open on Monday, March 16, after state officials said in a conference call Thursday that they were not recommending school closures.
“At this time I am recommending school closure based on the health crisis we are being challenged with at this time,” Parra wrote in Saturday’s message. “We are dealing with an unknown health crisis situation and we do not know how severe this will be or will get.”
Para said the NUSD food service program will continue to provide meals for students and their families by setting up food service stations across the district, as it does as part of its summer meals program.
“They will be following all food service safety and procedures protocol,” Parra said, adding that the meals schedule and locations would be posted at www.nusd.k12.az.us.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 12 people in the state had tested positive for the virus as of Saturday morning, with the results of 50 tests still pending. That was up from nine positive cases and 24 tests still pending on Thursday morning.
The state’s positive cases included five in Pinal County, four in Maricopa, two in Pima and one in Graham County.