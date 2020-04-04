A Nogales City Council meeting on Wednesday that included discussion about measures to keep workers safe and balance the city budget in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak didn’t produce any concrete action from the council.
But it did provide an opportunity for Mayor Arturo Garino and City Manager Eddie Johnson, who have been feuding for weeks, to air their grievances over the city’s response to the pandemic.
Earlier in the week, Johnson announced plans to change work schedules for city employees so that no more than 50 percent of workers would be on-site at once, a move he said would help protect employees against infection. At the April 1 meeting, he also presented plans to cut about $140,000 in spending from the city budget and to re-negotiate union contracts, which he said could bring total savings up to about $250,000.
Garino took issue with both moves, complaining that Johnson hadn’t consulted with him or other elected officials before making decisions.
“You have your dream team inside the office there,” Garino said. “You haven’t asked me or asked any of the members of the council to be part of your team.”
Johnson asserted that the city had “no plan in place for this type of event” when he arrived as manager earlier this year. He said that his decisions “may seem authoritarian,” but were necessary during a crisis.
Several council members chided the pair, who stopped speaking to each other last month after tensions flared and Johnson wrote a scathing memo on March 16 accusing Garino of trying to undermine him.
“Everybody’s got to talk to everybody here, we’re in a crisis here with this COVID,” said Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. “We’re here to do business. We are adults here.”
“I don’t know where this anger comes from, but there’s a lot of anger,” added Councilman Nubar Hanessian.
The meeting came a day after the county confirmed a third case of COVID-19 and Gov. Doug Ducey’s statewide stay-at-home order took effect, closing all but “essential” businesses.
Aside from the arguing, the session did include a few updates on the city’s inventory of personal protective equipment.
Police officers have two N95 masks each, the fire department has 1,000 surgical masks, and the city has 5,900 latex gloves on hand or en route, as well as other supplies including goggles and aprons, according to Johnson’s presentation.
And, perhaps trying to offer an olive branch, Johnson said that Garino had been “instrumental” in placing an order for 600 more face masks.
But the meeting left more questions than answers on how the city plans to keep employees and residents safe, and how it will deal with a looming budget crunch as sales tax revenue is expected to drop dramatically.
So far, the city has largely followed the same tack as the county in its response to the coronavirus outbreak. The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors declared a state of emergency related to COVID-19 via a proclamation issued on March 20. The city followed suit on March 21 during a meeting announced the day before. The county closed most of its buildings to the public on March 25 and the city shut its doors on March 27.
But at least publicly, the Nogales Police Department has indicated a more relaxed approach to enforcing the governor’s stay-at-home order than the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. And after the Nogales Unified School District announced on Thursday that it would close public access to Pierson Field, a popular recreation spot in downtown Nogales, the city government issued a news release saying that its parks would remain open.
“Residents are encouraged to wash their hands before and after enjoying their local parks, and to employ proper social distancing,” it said.
The county reported a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon and stated that the first three patients had recovered.
Disputed authority
At the April 1 meeting, Varona and Garino questioned Johnson’s proposed spending cuts, which, in addition to modifications to union contracts, included ditching the city’s summer youth program, curtailing office supply purchases and ending a practice that allows employees to sell back their unused vacation hours.
Varona said he didn’t want the city to lose the summer youth program, especially after local schools closed their doors for rest of the academic year last month.
“Just keep in mind on these reductions for that program that the kids have been locked in their homes since March,” he said. “If we have to (eliminate the program) because of health reasons, social distancing… understood. But I want to see if we can have those programs and offer them something to get out.”
And both Varona and Garino asked Johnson not to seek spending cuts in union contracts, saying that city workers would be on the front lines of crisis response and shouldn’t see their benefits cut.
Among the more than $70,000 in savings that Johnson planned to seek from union negotiations, the biggest savings would have come from slashing uniform allowances in the fire and police departments. Those cuts could save about $17,000 and $23,000, respectively, according to the presentation.
“He needs to find something else besides this,” Garino said of the city manager’s plans. The mayor repeatedly said that budget savings could be found elsewhere, but didn’t offer any specifics.
Garino accused Johnson of coming unprepared to the meeting, seemingly because he didn’t like Johnson’s recommended spending cuts.
“I recommend you prepare yourself,” Garino said.
“I’m prepared right now,” Johnson replied.
The mayor and city manager also sparred over Johnson’s move to alter city employees’ work schedules.
Johnson, a former U.S. Army lieutenant who peppers his speech with military metaphors, said that he moved to a “50-50” work schedule to reduce the number of employees that were gathered at offices at once.
The coronavirus is “like a grenade,” he said. “If you throw it in the center of the group, you’re going to take them all out. So we split the force.”
Johnson said the precaution might prove unnecessary, “but I’d rather be wrong than somebody dies.”
Garino asserted the measure wouldn’t keep workers safe: “They can get sick by working and they can get sick by not working.”
He also said the city would fall behind on street repairs if public works employees weren’t all on the job.
The argument boiled over as the two each claimed authority to dictate changes to city work schedules.
“I think this is a policy that we need to address as council,” Garino said. Gesturing at Johnson, he added: “They can recommend whatever they want.”
Councilman Robert Rojas said the council should be the one to set policy on workforce changes.
And City Attorney Mike Massee said that, under the city charter, the council has the legal authority to tell the manager to change course.
“I don’t think the attorney general is going to agree,” Johnson replied. He added that he wouldn’t follow any order by the council to backtrack on his plans and would consider such a move “not legal.”
Varona, sounding exasperated, told Johnson that his comments were “very confrontational.”
Ultimately, the council didn’t take any action on the issue.