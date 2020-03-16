The following is a list of events in the local area that have been interrupted by concerns for the spreading coronavirus pandemic. To add an event, please contact editorial@nogalesinternational.com.
Postponed: IBWC Citizens Forum meeting
The International Boundary and Water Commission has postponed its Citizens Forum meeting scheduled for March 19 at the Tubac Community Center “due to travel restrictions set by the CDC.”
Postponed: Nogales Debutante Cotillion
The Nogales Debutante Cotillion, originally scheduled for March 21, has been postponed. Organizers said they are hoping to reschedule the event for sometime in May.
Postponed: Nogales Bicycle Classic
The Nogales Bicycle Classic, originally scheduled for March 28, has been postponed until May 16.
Cancelled: Woman’s Club fundraiser
The Nogales Woman’s Club Spring Fundraising Fashion Show scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Desert Diamond Casino in Sahuarita has been cancelled. Since this annual event is crucial to funding the Woman’s Club’s reading and scholarship programs in addition to its other community projects, the club is asking people who were planning to attend to donate what they would would have spent. Contact any Woman’s Club Member for more information.
Closed: Whipple Observatory Visitor and Science Center
The Whipple Observatory Visitor and Science Center in Amado closed to the public effective March 13 in response to the spreading coronavirus. “Due to the rapidly changing nature of the situation, we cannot provide an open date at this time,” spokeswoman Amy Oliver said in an email, adding: “Although we are closing to the public, we are not presently canceling any tours or programming scheduled after March 31.”
For more info, see facebook.com/FLWhippleObservatory or call (520) 879-4407.
Closed: Schools
Gov. Doug Ducey and Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman have announced a closure of the state’s schools through Friday, March 27.