Protesters in Mexico blocked the southbound vehicle lanes leading away from the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry on Wednesday afternoon, demanding that their government take stronger measures to protect the nation from the coronavirus.
The group of citizens, who called themselves the Sonorenses Por la Salud y la Vida (Sonorans for Health and Life), parked two cars across the lanes leading out of the port beginning at around 1 p.m.
Approximately six or seven protesters then stood in the blocked lanes, holding signs displaying the hashtag #QuedateEnCasa (#StayHome) and insisting that the federal government act “responsibly” and implement temporary border restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We need to protect our population because if the problem were to worsen in our country, Mexico doesn’t have the economic, infrastructural or medical capacity to confront the situation,” protest leader Jose Luis Hernandez told the NI.
Still, he said, they weren’t asking the government to close the border — just to take stronger measures to screen people entering Mexico from the United States for the virus.
The United States implemented restrictions on non-essential travelers at its ports of entry with Mexico starting last Saturday. But the only visible measure implemented on the south side of the Nogales ports has been the sporadic presence of Mexican Public Health Secretariat staff, who have set up tables to hand out coronavirus literature, provide hand sanitizer and offer – but not require – a temperature check for incoming travelers.
The table that had been set up in the pedestrian area on the south side of the DeConcini port was not there on Wednesday afternoon, however.
“What we want, both the vehicle and pedestrian areas, is for there to be health authorities – but with better control of the people who cross,” Hernandez said. “Because now, many infected people don’t show symptoms. We need Mexico to impose better control in some manner to keep this thing from spreading."
Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has taken flak at home and from abroad for downplaying the seriousness of the coronavirus threat and moving slowly to implement preventative measures, even as governors of states including Sonora and the mayor of Mexico City imposed restrictions and urged people to stay home.
In recent days, as Mexico’s number of confirmed cases climbed past 400 and deaths started to add up, the administration began taking more decisive action, which included telling businesses to suspend operations that require employees to travel to and from work.
One protester at the port on Wednesday held up a sign directed at López Obrador, referring to the president by his initials AMLO. It read: “We need you to look out for our health. Get with it, AMLO!”
Asked if he was confident that López Obrador would take sufficient action to protect Mexico’s citizens, Hernandez said: “The truth? No. But we as citizens must demand that he complies with his responsibility, and we hope that he does.”
Speaking at 3:30 p.m., Hernandez said the protesters planned to block the vehicle lanes for another hour. At approximately 5:30 p.m., Michael Humphries, Nogales port director for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, tweeted that the demonstration was no longer impeding southbound traffic at DeConcini.
During the action, municipal police and members of Mexico's newly created national guard stood around the perimeter of the protest, but did not make an effort to remove the protesters or their vehicles.
Authorities turned northbound vehicles away from the port as well, though pedestrian traffic was not affected by the protest. The Mariposa and Morley Avenue crossings were not affected, either.
Meanwhile on the north side of the DeConcini port, Nogales Police Department officers detoured traffic away from the Mexico-bound vehicle lanes.
In a letter addressed to Nogales, Sonora City Manager Jorge Jauregui Lewis, the protesters demanded the implementation of the following measures:
• Restrict all non-essential travel, including non-urgent medical visits and those of Mexican citizens living in the United States.
• Allow exceptions for visitors traveling from the United States to Mexico for essential purposes, but only after they are cleared for potential illnesses.
• Allow commercial travel based on an evaluation of importance, and under the same criteria that the United States has applied to Mexico.
• That the health sector act responsibly and ensure that all immigrants deported from the United States to Mexico do not carry any contagious disease.
Hernandez said today’s protest was the group’s first action, but they were ready to block traffic at both the DeConcini and Mariposa ports of entry on Thursday afternoon if they didn’t receive a satisfactory response to their demands.