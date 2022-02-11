The number of new COVID-19 cases reported by the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department dropped sharply during the week ending Thursday, though infections were still being confirmed at a rate of nearly 50 per day.
The department added 347 new cases to its coronavirus dashboard during the seven days leading up to Thursday. That’s an average of 49.6 cases per day.
During the previous seven-day period, the county tallied 1,063 new COVID-19 cases – an average of 152 new cases per day. That followed new case averages of 246 per day during the week ending Thursday, Jan. 27, and 206 per day during the week ending Thursday, Jan. 20.
Infections spiked here in January as the highly contagious omicron variant spread through the community. During the month as a whole, there were 168.4 new cases reported per day, up from 21 per day in December.
The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the County Health Services Department increased by two during the week ending Thursday. The number of hospitalizations grew by 10 during that period.
The week earlier, the department’s totals increased by five deaths and five hospitalizations.
