Local officials are planning to revive a mass vaccination clinic at the Nogales Recreation Center later this fall, according to Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer of the Mariposa Community Health Center.
The center will offer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to some residents, as well as a flu vaccine. Pereira said that a Pfizer booster will be offered and, pending approvals, a booster shot of the Moderna vaccine may also be offered.
The center could open in late October, or early November, according to Pereira and Jeff Terrell, health services director for Santa Cruz County.
“We’re still waiting on all the guidance of who will be getting boosters… before we can determine when that may be,” Terrell said.
The COVID-19 booster shots will be free to all and the flu shots are covered by most insurance plans. Pereira said co-pays for the flu shot typically range from $1 to $16.
The Food and Drug Administration this week authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people over the age of 65 and others who are likely to be exposed to the disease, such as healthcare and other emergency workers. Federal officials are expected to provide further information about booster doses of the Moderna vaccine for some populations. And it’s unclear if the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be approved for booster doses.
Terrell said that appointments would likely be managed with a mix of online scheduling and walk-in availability. Both the COVID-19 booster and the flu vaccine can be administered at the same time, in different arms – if people want.
“Some people have that ‘get it over with’ kind of attitude,” Pereira said. “But if they don’t that’s OK. We’ll do one day, one (vaccine), and then the other day we’ll do the other one.”
Beginning this January, local officials turned the basketball court at the Nogales Recreation Center on Hohokam Drive into a makeshift vaccination clinic, with registration tables on the court, private vaccination tents along one wall and a post-dose waiting area beneath a hoop.
The center was closed in June in response to slowing demand for vaccines. Over its roughly five months of operation, medical personnel administered thousands of vaccine doses at the clinic.
Using the recreation center for vaccination did mean some restrictions on other events at one of the city’s main athletic complexes.
Renee Travers, the city’s Parks and Recreation director, said in an email that the basketball court is typically used for “open gym” in the fall, but the building was currently closed for resurfacing the gym floor and remodeling the roof.
She added that the city’s athletic fields on Hohokam Drive would be closed beginning in October and running through for seeding.
Booster shots available for immunocompromised people
A small number of local residents with certain medical situations that make them “immunocompromised” have already been able to receive a booster COVID-19 vaccine dose, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
Pereira said on Thursday he didn’t know how many booster shots MCHC had administered, but noted “we’ve done already quite a few of those.”
By August, both the Walmart and Walgreens stores in Nogales were also offering booster shots of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines to immunocompromised individuals.
Based on CDC population estimates, Pereira said that MCHC expected that between 400 and 800 people in Santa Cruz County qualify as immunocompromised for purposes of the booster shot.