Carolina Flores is used to being affectionate. The Nogales, Sonora resident said she typically greets acquaintances with a hug and kiss when she sees them on the street.
But Flores, 46, has cut back on touching people outside of her family in light of fears about COVID-19, the disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on Wednesday.
“Now we don’t hug as much, now we don’t kiss as much,” Flores said while standing in front of the Safeway in Nogales, Ariz. on Wednesday. “Now it’s just, ‘Hi!’”
In Ambos Nogales, a community where a hug and kiss on the cheek aren’t just reserved for family members, concern about the infectious virus has caused some people to rethink the way they greet others.
George Turner, a 79-year-old resident of Rio Rico, said he’s avoiding contact with other people and “trying to stay away from what’s become the bad habit of shaking hands.”
“It’s kind of a hard one to break,” he said, adding that he’s “working on it.”
Andrea Niebla, a fifth-grade teacher at Coronado Elementary School, said she and her colleagues have been disinfecting surfaces and washing their hands more frequently.
But greeting family and friends with a physical gesture is a harder habit to kick.
“It’s just so ingrained in our culture,” she said. “It’s kind of like a reflex.”
The Centers for Disease Control has recommended avoiding contact with people who are sick, and encourages “social distancing” if COVID-19 is spreading in a community. The World Health Organization is telling people to stay three feet away from “anyone who is coughing or sneezing.”
Similarly, Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at Mariposa Community Health Center, said he would avoid touching anyone who was exhibiting symptoms of the COVID-19 infection.
“If someone is sick, with fever and cough, I would not do that… not shake hands, should not hug,” he said.
But in the case of someone who has no symptoms, Pereira said, “the risk is very low.”
Still, some aren’t taking any chances.
Flores said that her adult children criticized her hug-friendly ways when she got back home from a recent trip.
“Mom, how many people did you hug?” they asked. “Like, 10,” she said. “Go take a bath!” they told her.
Ana Marquez, 16, and her mother Aida Sene, 50, said that some people they know have been skittish about going in for a physical greeting.
“If they kind of give you the sign like, ‘No, I’m not going to say hi to you,’ we won’t say hi to them,” said Marquez, whose family lives in Rio Rico. “But friends and family, nothing has changed.”
And when one friend declined a hug recently, Sene didn’t mind.
“That’s OK,” she said. “I respect everybody.”
“You kind of understand their fear,” Marquez added.
‘Try stopping it’
Luisa Massee, manager at the Casitas de Santa Cruz apartment complex for senior citizens in Nogales, said she’s noticed a change in behavior among the residents.
They continue to enjoy socializing with each other, she said, but with a difference: “They’re not touching each other.”
“Usually, we’re Hispanics, we hug each other. (Now) we’re not touching each other,” said Massee, adding that the change was not in response to any recommendation management had made.
“That’s something they’ve done on their own. They’re pretty well informed on what’s going on,” she said.
Public health officials say that elderly people and those with pre-existing chronic medical conditions are at the greatest risk for getting very sick from the disease.
But at the Nogales Senior Center, where nearly 70 elderly residents gather each day for lunch, members have shown little interest in curtailing their hands-on greetings, volunteer administrator Arnoldo Montiel said.
“Try stopping it,” he said. “I’m serious. Try stopping it with these people. They just love each other and as a soon as they see each other, they hug.”
“We talk about not hand-shaking, we talk about not hugging, we talk about not kissing on the cheek or anything else,” he said. “But these are old people and they’re going to do what they’re going to do. You can’t stop them.”
For Flores, the Nogales, Sonora resident, it was the stern message from her children that prompted her to avoid hugging acquaintances. But social pressure has also made it harder for her to make the change.
“Sometimes I don’t want to, but the other person wants to and I feel bad saying no, so I give a hug,” she laughed. “They come like, ‘Hello!’ and I’m like, ‘Ahh, hello.’”
And while some local residents are being proactive, others have decided on a wait-and-see approach.
Francisco Lopez, 75, lives by himself in Nogales and helps care for his his mother. “You have to take care of yourself,” Lopez said, noting that he regularly gets vaccinations to stay healthy.
But he has a more fatalistic perspective when it comes to the coronavirus.
“If I’m going to get it, I’m going to get this thing,” he said. “That’s how it is.”
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Clark.)