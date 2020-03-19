Officials say they have identified Santa Cruz County’s first presumptive positive COVID-19 case.
In a news release issued Thursday at 5:30 p.m., the county said only that the infected person had traveled to an area where community transmission is present, and that they are currently recovering at home. The person’s age and community of residence was not released.
“Santa Cruz County Health Services immediately began an investigation to identify close contacts and recommend actions to prevent further spread,” the news release said.
The test result was confirmed positive by a private laboratory and has been sent to the CDC for confirmation, the county said.