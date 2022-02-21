On Saturday, Jan. 22, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department tallied 402 new COVID-19 cases. It was a record daily high that came as a wave of new infections fueled by the omicron variant swept through the community.
Four weeks later, on Saturday, Feb. 19, the department added only five new cases to its COVID-19 dashboard.
Last Saturday’s low tally wasn’t a one-day fluke, either. During the week ending Monday, Feb. 21, the county saw an average of just 9.1 cases per day. It was the fourth-consecutive week ending on a Monday in which the county’s daily new case rate fell dramatically after reaching a high of 242.6 cases per day during the week ending Monday, Jan. 24.
“We’ve seen a significant drop in cases, which is great,” said Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at the Mariposa Community Health Center.
“I think that reflects a drop in cases across the country, in many states, so it’s consistent with what’s happening elsewhere,” he added.
Indeed, Johns Hopkins University data showed the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported Saturday in the United States was a little more than 100,000, “a sharp downturn from around 800,850 five weeks ago on Jan. 16,” according to The Associated Press.
Still, Pereira was cautious while reflecting on the positive trend.
“This has happened before. We’ve seen a decrease and then suddenly a new variant comes out and starts infecting people and we see a surge again,” he said, noting the various spikes in infections that have occurred since March 2020.
“But,” he added, “I think we feel pretty good about what’s happening.”
In Santa Cruz County, there have been nearly 6,000 new COVID-19 cases reported so far in 2022. That number surely includes some non-residents, but it also undercounts the number of actual infections, since omicron causes light or no symptoms in many people, and likely went undetected in many cases.
Still, in a county with a U.S. Census-reported of population of 47,669, approximately 6,000 confirmed cases is equal to about 12.5 percent of the total population.
Dr. William Schaffner, a public health expert at Vanderbilt University’s School of Medicine, told the AP on Sunday that the nationwide downturn in case numbers likely has a lot to do with herd immunity.
“There are two sides to omicron’s coin,” he said. “The bad thing is that it can spread to a lot of people and make them mildly ill. The good thing is it can spread to a lot of people and make them mildly ill, because in doing so, it has created a lot of natural immunity.”
Still, Schaffner told the AP that it’s much too early to “raise the banner of mission accomplished,” and said he’ll be more comfortable if the decline sustains itself for another month or two.
Pereira made a similar point, saying: “We cannot lower our guard. We still need to wear a mask, we still need to be careful attending large gatherings, particularly indoors. So I think the next few weeks will determine where we go from here.”
The omicron variant of the disease is notable for its acute contagiousness, causing “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people and infecting those who had previously had COVID-19. It also has relatively mild effects in vaccinated people, though health authorities note its ability to still cause severe illness and death, especially among the unvaccinated population.
Pereira credited the high rate of vaccination in Santa Cruz County for helping blunt the effects of the recent surge and contributing to the decrease in infections.
“In fact, most, if not all of the breakthrough infections we’ve seen in the last few weeks have been relatively mild,” he said. “And many of them don’t require much but isolation for a few days.”
Still, he added later:
“The people who are not vaccinated are the ones who are still getting very sick, when you look at the hospitalized patients and the ones that are still dying.”
In Santa Cruz County, there have been significantly fewer COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations during the recent surge than during another spike in cases in December 2020 and January 2021. During those two months, prior to the widespread availability of vaccines, the County Health Services Department reported 80 deaths and 229 hospitalizations.
So far in 2022, the department has added 14 deaths and 66 hospitalizations, even with infection rates far higher than in December 2020-January 2021. But those numbers continue to steadily add up, even with the rapid drop in new cases, as people succumb to long-term illnesses or health authorities get caught up on reporting delays. (Jeff Terrell, the county’s health services director, previously told the NI that it can take several weeks for the state reporting system to alert his office to deaths and/or hospitalizations among local residents.)
During the week ending Monday, Feb. 21, when total number of new infections dropped to 64 after reaching a seven-day count of 1,698 four weeks earlier, the county confirmed three previously unreported deaths and 11 hospitalizations.
Four weeks earlier, when the seven-day tally of new infections hit 1,698, the numbers of new deaths and hospitalizations were two and 20, respectively.