Confirmed COVID-19 infections have increased sharply in Santa Cruz County so far in November, with unvaccinated children representing an increasingly large share of new cases.
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported a total of 373 new confirmed COVID-19 cases during the two weeks ending Monday, an average of 26.6 per day. That’s more than two-and-a-half times the daily case rate during the three preceding months and the highest number since January, when the county recorded an average of 45 new cases per day.
Some of the largest single-day case counts have come during the past week. From last Thursday to Saturday, the Health Services Department reported daily counts of 48, 44 and 47 new cases, respectively.
Asked about the recent spike in infections, Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at the Mariposa Community Health Center, said: “A lot of those cases occur in unvaccinated children.”
Statistics from the County Health Services Department show that approximately 39 percent of the cases confirmed in the 10 days leading up to Monday were in people 19 or younger. During the entire pandemic, approximately 19 percent of confirmed local infections were in that age group.
And while data shows that COVID-19 infections in children tend to be less severe than in adults, Pereira said, there have been reports of late of local children who were hospitalized in Tucson due to the disease.
Pereira noted that until very recently, vaccines were not available for children ages 5 to 11. Then earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave its final approval to a Pfizer vaccine for that age group.
“We certainly hope that the vaccine will make an impact among those,” he said.
Pereira pointed to another potential factor in the county’s COVID-19 case spike: “I have seen more and more people not using masks. We know that breakthrough infections can occur, and people need to wear masks.”
“I think the age group that remains unvaccinated, plus the relaxation of some of the mitigation strategies like masking, I think account for the (rise in) cases,” he said.
The number of confirmed COVID-related deaths and hospitalizations among community members has also jumped of late, with the County Health Services Department adding five deaths and 11 hospitalizations to its tallies during the first two weeks of November – the largest two-week increases in those numbers since February.
New cases, deaths and hospitalizations are not always reported during the immediate time period that they were confirmed. But Jeff Terrell, the county’s health service director, said that in this case, the rising numbers are an accurate reflection of what is happening now in Santa Cruz County.
Like Pereira, Terrell noted infections in unvaccinated children and a relaxing of safeguards among the vaccinated population as elements of the recent spike, though he said the infections are “all over the place right now and we’re trying to determine and pinpoint what exactly is the cause of this.”
He said he and his staff have seen a number of infections within family units, though they’re not sure if those cases were related to recent Halloween/Day of the Day celebrations. And they’ve seen cases in people who traveled to areas where they might have been exposed.
“We’re firing back up a lot of our people, trying to get more information, doing a lot more contract tracing and calls just to try and determine exactly where (the new cases) are coming from,” he said.
But one question they’re not concerned with is whether the new cases in Santa Cruz County are caused by the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19, which began to be seen at significant levels in the United States starting over the summer.
“We don’t even consider thinking about whether it’s delta or not – we’re just going to assume that it is the delta variant. Even nationally, that’s pretty much what everybody’s saying now,” Terrell said.
The recent rise in infections in Santa Cruz County coincides with spikes elsewhere in the state and country.
Citing data from John Hopkins University, The Associated Press reported that Arizona’s seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose from 2,574.4 on Oct. 28 to 3,494.7 last Thursday, Nov. 11. And last week, Arizona Department of Health Services officials warned that every county in the state has substantial or high COVID-19 transmission, the AP reported.
COVID cases have also been rising in northern areas of the country as the weather turns cold and people begin spending more time indoors. Terrell said that’s something his office will keep an eye on here as the season change.
On the bright side, Pereira said that many Santa Cruz County residents are taking advantage of the opportunity for children to be vaccinated, and for older vaccinated people to receive boosters. During two recent days of vaccination clinics at the City of Nogales Recreation Center, one day for children 5 to 11 and the other for people 12 and older, MCHC staff saw more than 1,000 patients each day. On another day for kids 5 to 11, they had 850 patients, he said.