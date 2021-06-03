Data from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department showed that 8,011 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed among county residents as of Thursday, an increase of six cases during the previous week.
There had also been a pandemic total of 566 hospitalizations among local residents, which represented an increase of one hospitalization in the past week.
The number of Santa Cruz County residents who had died from COVID-19 was at 180 as of Thursday. That figure was unchanged since nearly two weeks prior.
During the same seven-day period in 2020, Santa Cruz County saw its first confirmed COVID-19 death while also recording 229 new cases of the disease. Hospitalization numbers were not reliable at that time.
Statistics from the Arizona Department of Health Services showed that 31,867 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Santa Cruz County as of Thursday. A total of 26,954 people were fully vaccinated.
Santa Cruz County’s most recent U.S. Census-estimated population was 46,498.
This week in Nogales, Sonora, health authorities extended vaccination eligibility to people in the 40-49 age group.