County health officials were expecting to receive their largest-yet allocation of COVID-19 vaccines this week.
As it turned out, they got even more than they expected.
Jeff Terrell, the county’s director of health services, told the NI last week that he was anticipating a delivery of 4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine, as well as 400 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines, for this week’s inoculations in Santa Cruz County. But on Thursday, he said they actually received 4,900 Moderna doses in addition to the 400 J&J vaccines.
Next week, the county is anticipating another 3,200 Moderna vaccines and 700 J&J doses, Terrell said.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 17,719 people had received at least one dose of a COVD-19 vaccine through Wednesday in Santa Cruz County. Of those, 10,368 people had been fully vaccinated.
Data updated Thursday by the County Health Services Department showed that there had been 7,767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County since the start of the pandemic. There had also been 172 deaths and 543 hospitalizations.
Those figures represented an increase of 43 cases during the preceding week. The numbers of deaths and hospitalizations were unchanged.