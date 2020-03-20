Schools in Arizona will remain closed through April 10, Gov. Doug Ducey and Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced Friday.
The decision extends the current two-week closure, implemented starting March 16, for an additional two weeks.
“Our goal is to get kids safely back in the classroom as soon as possible while providing parents and educators certainty so they can plan and make decisions,” Ducey and Hoffman said in a joint statement. “We will continue to work together to determine what’s best for Arizona kids and schools in the face of COVID-19.”
The statement also said that the Arizona Department of Education is working with education leaders at the local, state and federal level to provide guidance to schools regarding high school graduation. “We will provide additional information to schools in the coming days and weeks,” it said.
On Thursday, the Nogales Unified School District released a statement from Superintendent Fernando Parra that NUSD schools would begin reaching out to parents “regarding potential distance learning opportunities for all of our students at all grade levels if the school closure is extended.”
Following the announcement that schools would remain closed through April 10, the Arizona Interscholastic Association issued a statement Friday that scholastic sports events would also be be cancelled during that period.
“The spring sports championships are still not cancelled at this point,” the AIA said. “However, discussions for the administration of any postseason tournaments will not take place until after schools are back in session.”