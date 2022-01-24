While serving as p.a. announcer at a high school basketball game last week, Patagonia Public Schools Superintendent Kenneth Hayes reminded spectators that a mask mandate was in place.
Not a chinstrap mandate, he half-jokingly added.
It worked. Besides the players running up and down the court, everyone in the Patagonia Union High School gym was masked up – a signal of the COVID-19 pandemic’s persistence and the omicron variant’s contagious nature.
While Wednesday’s basketball game came and went, other high school athletes have not been so lucky. That same week, Rio Rico High School rescheduled a varsity girls soccer game against Cholla High School, along with a wrestling match against Flowing Wells.
Those schedule changes were the result of more positive cases – some reported at competing schools and others at RRHS, according to Assistant Superintendent Melisa Lunderville of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District.
“We knew this was coming,” she said of the omicron surge. “It was just kind of the writing on the wall.”
Still, Lunderville is optimistic. Last week, she said, transmission rates within the district began to decline.
In Santa Cruz County, COVID-19 cases are climbing by the hundreds each day as the omicron variant continues to ripple throughout homes, workplaces and schools. Representatives from local school districts told the NI that schools, like the county, are experiencing a surge in cases.
Still, on the whole, the local K-12 public schools have generally managed to avoid a return to virtual learning models since classes resumed in January.
‘Trying to catch it’
School districts within the county are taking varying approaches to quelling the spread of COVID-19 as staff, students and family members wade through a second year of the pandemic. Their strategies have largely included masks, scaled-down extracurricular events, vaccine clinics and tests.
Plenty of tests.
At Patagonia Public Schools, which includes elementary and high school districts that together enroll about 190 students, a pool test is conducted every Monday, according to Hayes. About 65 percent of students and staff have given consent to participate in the pool, which launched at the start of the academic year.
Pool testing allows a group of samples to be examined under one simple test. If the sample is positive, everyone within the pool takes a rapid test to isolate the individual case.
By Tuesday, school officials generally know if there’s a positive case within the pool, Hayes said.
“We’re trying to catch it at the beginning of the week, so that we don’t have sick kids in class all week,” he told the NI last week.
And despite a nationwide shortage of testing materials, Hayes said the pool testing has gone smoothly.
“Because we started it at the beginning of the year before it became an emergency, I think we’ve been lucky enough to have a good supply of tests,” he added.
Cases have “significantly risen” at Patagonia Public Schools since the end of winter break, Hayes said, though he added no large outbreaks have occurred.
In January 2021 – this time last year – Santa Cruz County was experiencing its most pervasive surge of COVID-19 cases yet. A year later, even more local cases are bubbling up. But things are different: hospitalization and death rates have been generally lower in a county that boasts of a high vaccination rate.
Hayes said things are different within schools, too.
“Last year we had a couple of positive cases, it was considered an outbreak. So we had to go virtual because of it,” he explained. “And this year it doesn’t happen that way.”
If a student tests positive, districts in Nogales, Rio Rico and Patagonia follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Currently, that involves a five-day quarantine. Protocol for exposed students, however, varies among the districts depending on factors like vaccination status and symptoms.
Similar testing efforts are taking place at Nogales High School, where a weekly pool test is performed on athletes – students who often travel and compete, facing potential exposure in the process. Meanwhile, if non-athlete students show symptoms, a parent or guardian is called to take them home.
Last week, NHS received its first shipment of the INDICAID rapid antigen test. If need be, Principal Tim Colgate said, a rapid test is possible.
SCVUSD is not participating in a testing pool, but conducting testing for students and staff on a case-by-case basis. Immunocompromised staff or students, for instance, could be tested weekly.
School leaders in Nogales, Rio Rico and Patagonia credited Santa Cruz County’s Health Services Department with assisting in supplying testing materials.
Mask mandates are also effective within the districts.
“They are part of our district dress code policy,” Colgate said of NUSD, adding that students generally follow that requirement well.
Those mandates continue in spite of continued pushback from Gov. Doug Ducey, who has sought to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to “reward” school districts that don’t impose mask requirements. Last week, Ducey announced a lawsuit against the federal government in response to the Biden Administration’s efforts to stop his plan.
Striking a balance
No school seems completely immune to omicron. Cases rose after winter break at Patagonia Schools, SCVUSD and NUSD, according to school officials.
On Monday, Superintendent/Principal Kathy Romero of the Santa Cruz Elementary School District described rising cases and staff shortages a the district’s only school, the K-8 Little Red School. While Little Red hasn’t yet had to return to online learning, Romero told the NI she herself has been stepping in as a substitute teacher to keep operations afloat.
“It has been hard the last few weeks,” she wrote in an email, “with the increase of cases and the lack of employees.”
And, multiple times, a SCVUSD preschool reverted to a remote learning model, Lunderville said. But, she pointed out, students there – some of whom are just 4 years old – are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting extra risk for exposure and infection.
Overall, however, the districts have managed to avoid moving entire classes or schools back to remote learning models – a transition Lunderville said would be difficult for students.
Hayes also told the NI that Patagonia schools won’t go virtual – unless they really have to.
“(The students) all need that social interaction,” he added. “I mean, we’re humans, we’re supposed to interact with each other.”
Over the past two years, online learning has complicated and sometimes hindered the learning process for children. Last spring, the NI reported on the difficulties English language learners face when hand gestures and body language are omitted from lesson plans.
“I think teaching is done best with a teacher in front of them,” Colgate said, adding that the in-person experience can “hit many different learning styles.”
Scaling down
While classes largely continue in the physical classroom, the current surge has prompted school districts to continue pumping the brakes on extracurricular events ranging from basketball games to honor roll ceremonies.
To celebrate its 100th day of school – an annual campus event – Patagonia Public Schools will scale down to hold individual classroom activities. Nogales High School, meanwhile, has been forced to postpone basketball and soccer games.
And high school students at SCVUSD are still figuring out how to replace their annual winter dance.
“Winter formal? That one was going to be hard,” Lunderville said.
So, the district is canceling the event, which would have crowded hundreds of people together in a gymnasium. Instead, students are planning an alternative celebration – within COVID-safe parameters, Lunderville explained.
Some COVID-safe ideas, she pointed out, can turn into beloved traditions for students – like the drive-through graduation event at Rio Rico High School. Originally created in 2020 to commemorate a milestone while following CDC guidelines, the parade of home-decorated cars is now a yearly right of passage.
“Our students have the best ideas,” Lunderville said. “That’s something good that came out of this.”