The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District explained its decision to pack the Rio Rico High School gymnasium for a basketball game Monday amid a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, and said district leaders held a meeting on Tuesday morning to debrief and discuss possible prevention measures for future games.
Students and other spectators filled the stands and aisles of the gymnasium to see the RRHS boys basketball team take on Nogales, many either pulling down their face masks amid the steamy hot atmosphere, or wearing no mask at all.
Speaking to the NI Tuesday, SCVUSD Assistant Superintendent Melisa Lunderville confirmed that a mask mandate was effective during the game, but acknowledged it was “challenging” keeping students masked up.
Lunderville cited the Nogales-Rio Rico rivalry for the large crowd, but said school officials limited ticket sales. In all, 587 were sold. She explained the gymnasium has a maximum capacity of 928, including floor seating, though she noted that floor seating is not available during a basketball game, when the court is occupied by players.
The scene on Monday came as schools continue to walk a fine line between holding the events, which could prompt positive cases; or cancelling the events, which could cut students off from activities that nourish their social development and mental health.
For example, RRHS this year cancelled its traditional winter formal dance, an event that would have gathered hundreds into the gymnasium. Lunderville told the NI last week that students were planning a COVID-safe alternative to the formal.
In addition, other sporting events have been cancelled between RRHS and competing schools due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
To attend SCVUSD games, spectators must sign a waiver ensuring they are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The waiver also ensures the individual acknowledges the risk of catching COVID-19 and will not try to sue the district if that happens. Lunderville said the waivers are useful for contact tracing in the event of potential exposure.
She added that positive case numbers within SCVUSD have been declining after a post-winter break surge.
Last week, representatives from multiple schools – SCVUSD, NUSD, and Patagonia Public Schools – told the NI about varying measures being taken to prevent virus transmission. All three entities listed COVID-19 testing and mask mandates in their prevention strategies, and said they were working to avoid a large-scale reversion to remote learning.
Next week, RRHS and NHS will face off again: this time, in the more spacious NHS gymnasium, with the girls basketball teams competing.